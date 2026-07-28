Axxiom Elevator Acquires Carolina Elevator Service

COLUMBIA, S.C., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxiom Elevator ("Axxiom"), a leading provider of elevator maintenance, repair, modernization, and installation services, has completed the acquisition of Carolina Elevator Service, Inc. ("Carolina Elevator"), a Columbia, South Carolina-based provider of commercial elevator services across South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia.

Carolina Elevator has built a reputation for safety, reliability, and responsive service, maintaining equipment for some of the region's most prestigious facilities. The acquisition marks Axxiom's entry into the Carolinas and Georgia and represents the company's 13th acquisition since its founding.

"Carolina Elevator's team has earned the trust of some of the largest and most recognized businesses in the Southeast. Their commitment to their employees and clients makes them a terrific addition to the Axxiom family. This expansion into the Carolinas opens an exciting new chapter of growth for our platform," said Jeremy Metzger, Chief Executive Officer of Axxiom.

Carolina Elevator owners Wayne Brindle, Brent Goings, Cary Goings, and Stephanie Hoopaugh will continue to lead the team alongside its talented group of mechanics, serving the customers and facilities they've supported for years.

"We built Carolina Elevator on safety, reliability, and doing right by our customers, and after having a number of others reach out to inquire about selling our company, we felt that Axxiom gives our team the best resources and systems to grow while keeping that same commitment. We're excited about what's ahead," said Wayne Brindle on behalf of Carolina's ownership.

The transaction was facilitated by Maven Group, LLC, which served as M&A advisor on the deal. Axxiom completed the acquisition with financial backing from Gauge Capital.

About Axxiom Elevator

Axxiom Elevator is a rapidly expanding independent elevator services company operating across Arizona, California, Florida, Texas, the Washington, D.C. area, and now the Carolinas and Georgia. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services including maintenance, repair, new installation, and modernization.

About Carolina Elevator Service

Founded in 2008, Carolina Elevator Service is a Columbia, South Carolina-based provider of commercial elevator maintenance, repair, modernization, and installation services, serving clients across South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia.

About Maven Group, LLC

Maven Group is an M&A advisory firm specializing in the vertical transportation industry.

SOURCE Axxiom Elevator LLC