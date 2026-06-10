AZLA Releases Complete AirPods Pro 3 Eartip Lineup with Three Distinct Fit Solutions

LOS ANGELES and SEOUL, South Korea, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AZLA today announced the completion of its dedicated AirPods Pro 3 eartip lineup, introducing three distinct fit solutions designed to address the diverse comfort, stability, and performance needs of AirPods Pro 3 users.

AZLA Airpods Pro 3 Eartips

The new lineup consists of SednaEarfit Crystal 2, SednaEarfit XELASTEC 2, and SednaEarfit MAX for AirPods Pro 3. Together, the three models offer AirPods Pro 3 users a broad range of fit and material options, allowing listeners to choose the solution that best matches their lifestyle, comfort preferences, and listening habits.

The development of the lineup reflects AZLA's belief that no single eartip can meet the needs of every user. While some listeners prioritize stability during exercise, others focus on comfort during extended listening sessions or seek materials that are gentle on sensitive skin.

SednaEarfit Crystal 2 for AirPods Pro 3 utilizes premium German liquid silicone rubber (LSR) and features a naturally tacky surface that enhances grip without sacrificing comfort. Designed for users who frequently exercise, commute, or maintain an active lifestyle, Crystal 2 helps reduce unwanted earbud movement and provides a more secure fit while preserving the original sound signature of AirPods Pro 3. For many AirPods Pro users, earbuds gradually loosening or falling out during workouts has long been a common frustration that can negatively impact both comfort and the overall listening experience.

SednaEarfit XELASTEC 2 features AZLA's body-heat adaptive thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), which gradually conforms to the shape of the ear canal during use. The material develops a secure, personalized seal that helps keep AirPods Pro 3 firmly in place.

For listeners with sensitive ears, SednaEarfit MAX utilizes medical silicone commonly used in medical applications. The material is designed to provide exceptional comfort while minimizing irritation, making it a suitable option for users who may experience discomfort, itching, or pressure from conventional silicone eartips. Combined with AZLA's pressure-relief design, MAX is optimized for long listening sessions and everyday wear.

All three models incorporate AZLA's proprietary acoustic engineering technologies, including precision-fit structures and a 12-hole mesh filter system designed to preserve the original sound signature of AirPods Pro 3 while maintaining compatibility with the charging case and active noise cancellation functionality.

The complete AirPods Pro 3 eartip lineup is now available through Amazon.

About AZLA

AZLA is a South Korea-based audio brand specializing in premium eartips, earphones, earplugs, and personal audio accessories. Through extensive research into ear anatomy, fit, comfort, and acoustic performance, AZLA develops products designed to enhance the listening experience for audio enthusiasts and everyday users worldwide.

SOURCE AZLA