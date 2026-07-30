AZZ Inc. Announces Acquisition of Seattle Galvanizing Company, Inc.

Strategic Multi-Site Acquisition Establishes AZZ's First Metal Coatings Presence in the Pacific Northwest

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ), the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America, today announced that it has acquired 100% of the equity in Seattle Galvanizing Company Inc. ("Seattle Galvanizing"), a multi-site, privately held provider of both hot-dip and spin galvanizing solutions headquartered in Arlington, Washington. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. AZZ expects the acquisition to be accretive to earnings within the first year of operation. AZZ will operate the newly acquired locations under the name AZZ Galvanizing – Seattle LLC. The business will be integrated into AZZ Metal Coatings' existing network of hot-dip galvanizing and spin plants, increasing its total galvanizing network to 43 sites in North America.

The acquisition expands AZZ Metal Coatings' geographic footprint into the Pacific Northwest, establishing a platform to serve both hot-dip and spin galvanizing customers across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Western Montana, and Alaska from two Seattle-area locations. The state-of-the-art hot-dip galvanizing location features a 45-foot kettle—the largest in the Pacific Northwest—enabling AZZ to process larger and more complex steel structures, and a recently completed 38,000-square-foot spin galvanizing location that was purpose-built to coat small to medium-sized metal components.

Hadi Mirzai, President of Seattle Galvanizing, commented, "We are proud of the rich history of Seattle Galvanizing as the Northwest's largest galvanizer and its service to our loyal customers and amazing employees. We are excited to partner with AZZ to continue this legacy for decades to come."

Todd Bella, President of AZZ Metal Coatings, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Seattle Galvanizing's employees and customers to AZZ. This acquisition is strategically important because it establishes AZZ's first direct presence in the Pacific Northwest, an attractive region supported by favorable infrastructure, industrial and construction demand. Seattle Galvanizing has built a strong reputation for quality, service and technical capability, and we look forward to building upon that foundation while continuing to deliver uninterrupted, industry-leading service to their customers."

About Seattle Galvanizing, LLC

Founded in 1962, Seattle Galvanizing provides hot-dip and spin galvanizing to customers located in the Pacific Northwest. Featuring a spinning operation and a 45-foot kettle, Seattle Galvanizing has the capacity to process over 50,000 tons of steel every year and provides quick turnaround times and excellent customer service. Chinook Capital Advisors represented Seattle Galvanizing throughout the transaction.

About AZZ Inc.

Founded in 1956, AZZ Inc. is the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets in North America. Collectively, AZZ's business segments provide sustainable, unmatched metal coating solutions that enhance the longevity and appearance of buildings, products and infrastructure that are essential to everyday life.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements herein about our expectations of future events or results constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "could," "should," "expects," "plans," "will," "might," "would," "projects," "currently," "intends," "outlook," "forecasts," "targets," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and management's views and assumptions regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and investors must recognize that actual results may differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are subject to risks that could cause them to differ materially from actual results. Certain factors could affect the outcome of the matters described herein. This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, changes in customer demand for our manufactured solutions, including demand by the construction market; infrastructure; transportation; HVAC & appliance; container; and the metal coatings end markets. We could also experience additional production costs, including increases due to inflation, in labor costs, components and raw materials including zinc and natural gas, which are used in our hot-dip galvanizing process and paint used in our coil coating process; supply chain vendor delays; delays in additional acquisition opportunities; an increase in our debt leverage and/or interest rates on our debt, of which a significant portion is tied to variable interest rates; availability of experienced management and employees to implement AZZ's growth strategy; a downturn in market conditions in any industry relating to the manufactured solutions that we provide; economic volatility, including a prolonged economic downturn or macroeconomic conditions such as inflation or changes in the political stability in the United States or Canada; tariffs, acts of war or terrorism inside the United States or abroad; and other changes in economic and financial conditions. AZZ has provided additional information regarding risks associated with the business, including in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors, in AZZ's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2026, and other filings with the SEC, available for viewing on AZZ's website at www.azz.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.You are urged to consider these factors carefully when evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. These statements are based on information as of the date hereof and AZZ assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contact:

David Nark, Chief Marketing, Communications, and Investor Relations Officer

AZZ Inc.

(817) 810-0095

www.azz.com

Investor Contact:

Sandy Martin / Phillip Kupper

Three Part Advisors

(214) 616-2207 or (817) 368-2556

www.threepa.com

SOURCE AZZ Inc.