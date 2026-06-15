B2 Perfection Auto Body Launches New Website for Sunnyvale Collision Repair, Tesla Repairs, and Insurance Claim Help

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- B2 Perfection Auto Body, a trusted collision repair center serving Sunnyvale and the surrounding Bay Area since 2005, announced the launch of its new website, B2Perfection.com. The redesigned site helps local drivers learn about auto body repair, Tesla collision repair, EV body repair, dent and scratch repair, auto painting, OEM parts, ADAS calibration, insurance claim support, and free estimate options.

B2 Perfection Auto Body team members inspect repair work inside the Sunnyvale collision repair center. The shop specializes in collision repair, Tesla Approved repairs, EV auto body repair, OEM repair procedures, insurance claim support, and factory-correct repairs for Bay Area drivers. B2 Perfection Auto Body's Sunnyvale office welcomes Bay Area drivers seeking collision repair, Tesla Approved repairs, insurance claim support, and free estimate options through its newly launched website, B2Perfection.com.

Located at 150 N Wolfe Rd in Sunnyvale, B2 Perfection Auto Body has completed more than 30,000 repairs and serves drivers throughout Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Santa Clara, Cupertino, San Jose, Saratoga, Milpitas, Los Altos, Campbell, and nearby Silicon Valley communities.

The new website highlights B2 Perfection's Back-2-Perfection System™, a repair process designed to help customers move from accident stress to a safe, factory-correct repair with clear communication from start to finish. Customers can now schedule an in-person estimate, submit a virtual estimate request, review service options, and better understand insurance claims after a collision.

B2 Perfection Auto Body is a Tesla Approved Collision Center, I-CAR Gold certified, and Diamond Certified, with over 1,000 five-star reviews across major review platforms. The shop specializes in Tesla repair, EV auto body repair, aluminum body repair, bumper repair, body panel repair, paint color matching, clear coat repair, car dent repair, car scratch repair, and complete collision repair for all major vehicle makes and models.

"Our goal with the new website is simple: make it easier for customers to understand their repair options before they ever walk through the door," said Tristin Wurzbach of B2 Perfection Auto Body. "Whether someone needs auto body repair or insurance claim guidance, we want local drivers to know they have a Sunnyvale body shop focused on options, safety, honesty, and a deep care."

Drivers can visit B2Perfection.com to request an estimate, learn more about repair options, or contact the shop directly.

About B2 Perfection Auto Body

B2 Perfection Auto Body has served Sunnyvale and surrounding Bay Area communities since 2005. The shop is Tesla Approved, I-CAR Gold certified, Diamond Certified, and backs qualifying repairs with a lifetime warranty.

Media Contact

B2 Perfection Auto Body

Phone: 408-739-3600

150 N Wolfe Rd

Sunnyvale, CA 94086

Website: B2Perfection.com

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE B2 Perfection Auto Body