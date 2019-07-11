Babies of Sex Workers Finally Safe at Night

DENVER, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NightCare, the only program offering overnight daycare to the babies of sex workers, is expanding to two new locations in Asia.

The program, started by humanitarian organization Saving Moses, exists adjacent to brothels or neighborhoods known for sex work. Early each evening, mothers drop their babies off to be given a bath, clean clothes, a nutritious meal, play time, and a safe place to sleep. Saving Moses trains local nannies to provide trauma-informed care and use child-safety practices.

Nightcare provides loving shelter and care to the babies of sex workers overnight when they are most vulnerable to abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

"Everyone knows about the sex industry. It's a billions-dollar industry existing everywhere. But no one thinks about the babies born as a result, especially in the developing world where healthcare and childcare aren't readily available to women," says Sarah Bowling, Founder of Saving Moses.

Saving Moses began in 2012 by providing therapeutic milk in areas of Sub-Saharan Africa to malnourished babies. The NightCare program began two years later, when Bowling learned that many babies are in the room while mom works because they have no other place. Research revealed that parents often pay the majority of their earnings to leave their babies with a neighbor, but for some, the babies are left alone, tied up, or even drugged while kept hidden under the bed.

Since NightCare's inception in 2014, six centers have been opened across two different countries, each caring for an average of 30 babies every night. Two new centers set to open this year will expand the program into one new country, and address a different sex working population than before: "floaters." This will provide care to the babies of sex workers not tied to a brothel or other business.

One mother, using the pseudonym Kolab, told reporters, "Because of NightCare, I know my baby is safe, and I can do what I have to do to feed my family. When I first started taking my baby to NightCare, she was very small. But over the past year, she has grown a lot. She is much healthier now. I am so thankful for what they do for us."

About Saving Moses:

Saving Moses is a global nonprofit saving babies (5 & under) every day by meeting the most urgent and intense survival needs where help is least available. Programs include Malnutrition Feeding, NightCare, and Birth & Infant Aid. Visit www.savingmoses.org today.

