BabyBuddha Announces New 3.0 Now Available: Next Generation Breast Pump Features a Fourth Pumping Mode with 30 Settings

The new Double Drop Expression Mode adds a fourth pumping mode and nine additional settings to the BabyBuddha portable breast pump

FORT LEE, N.J., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BabyBuddha, the maker of the award-winning portable, hands-free breast pump, announced that the brand new BabyBuddha 3.0 is available now, in conjunction with World Breastfeeding Week.

The BabyBuddha 3.0 is the next generation of the brand's portable, double electric breast pump with a fourth pumping mode, Double Drop Expression Mode, increasing both modes and settings. The EasyFit Flange System, which includes multiple flange inserts, continues to ship with every BabyBuddha 3.0.

"We are committed to continuous product innovation informed by both industry technology advancements and real-time parental feedback,and the 3.0 is the clearest example of that yet," said Matt Masiello, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer of BabyBuddha. "Parents have asked for something between our gentlest mode and our strongest one, so the Double Drop Expression Mode sits right in the middle, brought over from our wearable pump. EasyFit sizing is included in the box; a parent now has more room to find what actually works for their body."

Key Facts

What launched: The BabyBuddha 3.0 portable double electric breast pump, available now at babybuddhaproducts.com.

The BabyBuddha 3.0 portable double electric breast pump, available now at babybuddhaproducts.com. New Features: 4 pumping modes with 30 total intensity settings

4 pumping modes with 30 total intensity settings The new mode: Double Drop Expression Mode, with 9 settings of its own

Double Drop Expression Mode, with 9 settings of its own What Double Drop does: It delivers more cycles per minute than Classic Expression Mode at the same suction strength, producing a rhythm that sits between Soft Stimulation and Classic Expression.

It delivers more cycles per minute than Classic Expression Mode at the same suction strength, producing a rhythm that sits between Soft Stimulation and Classic Expression. Fit system, carried forward: The EasyFit Flange System continues to ship with multiple flange inserts in the box, so no additional flange purchase is required to get started.

The EasyFit Flange System continues to ship with multiple flange inserts in the box, so no additional flange purchase is required to get started. Timing: Launched August 1st, 2026, for World Breastfeeding Week.

What Double Drop Expression Mode Does

Double Drop Expression Mode is the fourth pumping mode on the BabyBuddha 3.0 and the largest change in this generation. It runs at a higher cycle rate than Classic Expression Mode while maintaining the same suction strength, which produces a faster, doubled rhythm rather than a stronger pull. The result sits between the gentle pace of Soft Stimulation Mode and the deeper draw of Classic Expression Mode, giving parents a middle option that does not exist in existing BabyBuddha pumps.

The mode carries 9 of the pump's 30 settings, so intensity can be adjusted within Double Drop the same way it can within the other three modes.

The EasyFit Flange System, Still in Every Box

Flange sizing is one of the most common reasons a pumping session underperforms, and it is frequently a second purchase parents make after buying a pump. The EasyFit Flange System, included with previous BabyBuddha pumps, continues to ship with the BabyBuddha 3.0. Multiple flange sizes come in the box, so parents can test sizes at home from the first session instead of ordering replacements after the fact, and no additional flange purchase is needed to begin pumping.

For more information visit babybuddhaproducts.com.

About BabyBuddha

BabyBuddha is dedicated to providing mothers with freedom, support, and an enhanced pumping experience. Since launching its original award-winning portable breast pump in 2018, BabyBuddha has helped thousands of moms across the country balance breastfeeding with everyday life. With the new Wearable Breast Pump, BabyBuddha continues its mission to innovate for moms everywhere. BabyBuddha is a winner of the 2026 NAPPA Awards and Baby Innovation Awards. For more information, visit www.babybuddhaproducts.com or join the conversation @mybabybuddha.com.

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SOURCE BabyBuddha