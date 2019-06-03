"Baby's Brew" Portable Bottle Warmer Gets Kickstarted in 72 Hours

SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A San Diego Navy wife and self-described "mom-trepreneur" is a little busier than usual today after her product, "The Baby's Brew," received over $5,000 in Kickstarter funding in its first 72 hours.

Alaina Rockwell came up with the idea for a portable, battery-operated bottle warmer while she was raising her infant daughter during her husband's deployment.

The Baby's Brew is the worlds first battery powered bottle warmer. Making life easier for those on the go parents. Our bottle warmer has 3 temperature settings making it perfect for breastfeeding and formula parents The Baby's Brew is the most portable bottle warmer on the market! Made of all food grade materials and automatic shut off makes our bottle warmer one of the safest ones on the market!

"We were always on the go and finding a way to warm formula or breast milk was such a hassle," says Rockwell. "I looked everywhere online for a portable solution, but there was nothing there – and that's when 'The Baby's Brew' was born!"

"The Baby's Brew" is a battery-operated bottle warmer that quickly (but not too quickly!) raises the temperature of milk or formula to three specific temperatures, ranging from body temperature to a "warm enough for the pickiest of babies"45°C (113°F). The warmer gets 3-4 uses per charge – long enough for just about any day outing. In addition to the warmer, "The Baby's Brew" also comes with a special formula dispenser that serves up one scoop (8-10g) of formula per button push, perfect for parents on the go.

Rockwell spent about a year prototyping and testing "The Baby's Brew" before launching the Kickstarter. She gave away 100 prototypes to new parents in the San Diego area so they could test the product out and give feedback.

"My husband was military and has been deployed for the past year," writes Amber L., one of the mothers who tried out "The Baby's Brew." "I wanted to bring my son to see him pull in on the ship. However, the wait time is always unknown. 'The Baby's Brew' allowed my son to be there and see his dad for the first time!"

The "The Baby's Brew" is available for pre-orders now, with the first orders to be shipped in July of 2019. Alaina Rockwell is available for interviews or demonstrations. To schedule an interview, email hello@thebabysbrew.com.

Contact: Alaina Rockwell

Email: 215768@email4pr.com

Phone: (619)289-0582

