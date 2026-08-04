Backswing Ventures Announces Investment In Isengard Industries To Advance Next-Generation Munitions Manufacturing

Financing will fund mass production of precision strike and counter-UAS systems already engaged on the Ukrainian front, as Isengard expands agreements with allied militaries across Europe, the Indo-Pacific, and the Middle East.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Backswing Ventures, the defense-focused venture capital firm, today announced its participation in Isengard Industries' latest financing round alongside A3 Management Group and other strategic investors.

The financing will support Isengard's development of precision strike systems, counter-UAS capabilities, and the advanced manufacturing needed to produce critical military capabilities at scale for the U.S. and its allies.

As geopolitical competition accelerates and global conflicts expose weaknesses across the defense industrial base, the ability to manufacture munitions faster, cheaper, and at greater scale has become a strategic imperative. Backswing Ventures invests in founders building not just new autonomous systems and software, but the industrial capacity to sustain them — and sees companies like Isengard as a critical layer of that future.

Founded by Francisco Serra-Martins, Isengard Industries is rethinking how these systems are designed, produced, and deployed, helping build a more resilient defense industrial base capable of meeting growing allied demand.

The company has already shown strong early traction, with agreements and partnerships spanning allied militaries across Europe, the Indo-Pacific, and the Middle East, with early engagement underway with U.S. Army units.

"We're excited to partner with Isengard Industries as they tackle one of the most critical challenges facing the defense industrial base," said Kyle Asman, Founder & Managing Partner of Backswing Ventures. "Advanced systems only matter if they can be produced and delivered at the scale required, and Isengard is building the capabilities to help address that challenge."

"War is won in the factory as much as at the front, and years in Ukraine proved it to us," said Francisco Serra-Martins, Founder and CEO of Isengard Industries. "Isengard builds weapons of mass production: scalable, attritable mass that lets the West outproduce and outfight our adversaries. Backswing Ventures' backing puts that capability into production at scale."

Isengard plans to use the new capital to execute on its growing contract pipeline, expand operational capacity, and establish a U.S. base of operations, with Florida currently under evaluation as a potential site.

For more information, visit https://backswingventures.com/ and https://isengardindustries.com/.

About Backswing Ventures

Backswing Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm focused on dual-use and defense technology companies. The firm invests in businesses building next-generation capabilities across aerospace, autonomy, defense systems, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and national security technologies. Follow Backswing Ventures on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Medium, and Substack for more company updates.

About Isengard Industries

Isengard Industries builds precision strike systems, counter-UAS technologies, and the scalable manufacturing behind them — strengthening the defense industrial base by enabling rapid production and deployment for the U.S. and its allies. Follow Isengard Industries on LinkedIn for more company updates.

Backswing Ventures | [email protected]

SOURCE Backswing Ventures