BACnet International Earns ASAE 2026 Power of Associations Gold Award for BTL Certification Program

Association recognized for advancing sustainability, interoperability, and innovation in building automation worldwide.

MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BACnet International is excited to announce that the association has been selected as a 2026 Gold Award recipient in the American Society of Association Executives' (ASAE) prestigious Power of Associations Awards program for the organization's global BTL (BACnet Testing Laboratories) Certification Program. The recognition highlights how associations can drive industry advancement, solve complex challenges, and create measurable societal benefits.

ASAE The Power of Associations Gold Award Winner

The ASAE Power of Associations Awards honor associations whose programs demonstrate extraordinary contributions to industry and professional advancement, economic development, advocacy, community engagement, and societal improvement. BACnet International was recognized for the BTL Certification Program's role in transforming open building automation communications into a globally trusted framework for interoperability, energy efficiency, and sustainability.

"Receiving ASAE's Gold Award is a tremendous honor and a testament to the collaborative efforts of the global BACnet community," said Andy McMillan, BACnet International President and Managing Director. "The BTL Certification Program demonstrates what can be achieved when competitors, engineers, and industry stakeholders unite around a common goal: creating interoperable building automation systems that deliver measurable value for building owners, occupants, and the environment."

Created and administered by BACnet International in collaboration with the BACnet Interest Group Europe and the rest of the global BACnet community, the BTL Certification Program provides independent testing and certification for BACnet products. Before earning BTL Certification, products must undergo rigorous third-party testing to verify compliance with the BACnet standard and demonstrate interoperability with products from other manufacturers. Today, more than 1,600 BTL Certified products are deployed worldwide, supporting building automation applications across HVAC, lighting, energy management, access control, fire safety, and other critical systems.

BACnet International's award-winning submission highlighted the program's environmental contributions. According to a 2026 study conducted by the University of New Hampshire's Civil and Environmental Engineering Department, BACnet-enabled building automation systems, including those that have undergone BTL testing and certification, have helped mitigate approximately 1.4 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions globally between 1995 and 2025. By 2030, that number is projected to increase to 2.06 billion as adoption of interoperable, energy-efficient building systems expands.

Beyond environmental benefits, the BTL Certification Program has helped foster a competitive, multi-vendor marketplace that reduces integration risks, lowers costs for building owners, and expands opportunities for manufacturers worldwide. By providing a trusted framework for interoperability, the program has enabled broader adoption of building automation technologies while supporting workforce development and increasing mobility for building automation professionals.

The award also recognizes the unique role associations play in addressing industry-wide challenges. BACnet International has successfully united over 230 manufacturers, including over 160 corporate members, to collectively support a certification ecosystem that benefits the entire building automation industry and the communities it serves.

ASAE will formally recognize the 2026 Power of Associations Award recipients during its Power of Associations Awards celebration in Washington, D.C.

About BACnet Testing Laboratories (BTL)

BACnet Testing Laboratories was established by BACnet International to support compliance testing and interoperability testing activities. It consists of the BTL Manager and the BTL Working Group (BTL-WG). Its activities include publishing the BTL Implementation Guidelines document; awarding worldwide BTL Listings to qualified BACnet devices; publishing and maintaining the BTL Test Package; approving testing laboratories for BTL Testing; providing testing services through its managed BACnet laboratory; and organizing the annual PlugFest Interoperability Workshop.

About BACnet International

BACnet International is an industry association that facilitates the successful use of the BACnet protocol in building automation and control systems through interoperability testing, educational programs, and promotional activities. BACnet International oversees the operation of BACnet Testing Laboratories (BTL) and maintains a global database of tested products. The BACnet standard was developed by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and has been made publicly available so that manufacturers can create interoperable systems and products. BACnet International complements the work of the ASHRAE standards committee and BACnet-related interest groups around the world. BACnet International members include building owners, consulting engineers, and facility managers, as well as companies involved in the design, manufacture, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of control equipment that uses BACnet for communication.

SOURCE BACnet International