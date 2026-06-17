Bad Birdie Tees Up First-Ever Golf Footwear Collaboration with PAYNTR Golf

First-ever shoe drop blends Bad Birdie's signature design with PAYNTR's tour-validated performance platform

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bad Birdie, the modern golf apparel brand redefining style and self-expression on and off the course, today announced its first-ever entry into golf footwear through a collaboration with PAYNTR Golf, the fastest-growing performance footwear brand in the game.

The partnership represents a significant milestone for Bad Birdie, expanding the brand beyond apparel into a new category and reinforcing its evolution into a complete, head-to-toe golf lifestyle brand.

Bad Birdie announces its first-ever entry into golf footwear through a collaboration with PAYNTR Golf. The collaboration will roll-out in two limited-edition drops. The first is a USA-inspired golf shoe that channels classic Americana style - think summer weekends, open fairways, and timeless red, white, and blue with a modern twist.

Rather than entering the category independently, Bad Birdie partnered with PAYNTR Golf to bring its design ethos to a proven, tour-validated performance platform.

"This is our first shot in footwear, and we knew from the start that how we entered mattered," said Jason Richardson, Founder and CEO of Bad Birdie. "We didn't want to just make a shoe; we wanted to make the right shoe. Partnering with PAYNTR, one of the most respected and fastest-growing brands in golf footwear, ensures we're delivering something that performs at the highest level while still looking unmistakably Bad Birdie."

The collaboration will roll-out in two limited-edition drops that fuse technical performance with bold aesthetic. The first, arriving in time for America's semiquincentennial, is a USA-inspired golf shoe that channels classic Americana style - think summer weekends, open fairways, and timeless red, white, and blue with a modern twist. Bad Birdie will also unveil a second drop with PAYNTR Golf in July.

"Each design is fully custom, going beyond surface-level branding to integrate Bad Birdie's signature colors, prints, and iconography directly into the shoe," added Richardson.

Built on Payntr's All Day SC platform, the shoes combine a microfiber upper, a waterproof, breathable membrane, a PMXFOAM midsole, a TPU outsole, and a 3D-molded Ortholite footbed, delivering tour-validated performance recognized among the top spikeless shoes in the game. The result is a product where performance is not the headline, but the expectation, with versatile on- and off-course wear built in.

The collaboration was co-designed by both teams, with a shared vision to merge technical performance with a more expressive, modern take on golf style. For Payntr, this partnership continues its momentum in co-branded innovation; for Bad Birdie, it marks a strategic expansion into a category that signals both credibility and long-term growth.

"This collaboration is a perfect example of how performance innovation can serve as the foundation for bold design expression," said Michael Glancy, Co-founder and Creative Director of PAYNTR Golf. "We engineered the shoe on our proven All Day SC platform and worked closely with the Bad Birdie team to integrate their distinct visual identity directly into the designs. The result is a collection that doesn't just look different, it's built to perform at a Tour-validated level while reflecting the evolving style of the modern golfer. We are really proud of how this product captures so much of both our brands' DNA."

While this marks Bad Birdie's debut in footwear, the collaboration continues PAYNTR Golf's track record of successful co-branded partnerships, bringing together technical expertise and distinctive brand storytelling to push the category forward.

The Bad Birdie x Payntr collection will cost $180 USD and will be available in limited quantities at badbirdiegolf.com. The shoe will also be available at Bad Birdie retail stores in San Diego, CA and Scottsdale, AZ.

About Bad Birdie

Bad Birdie is a modern golf apparel brand redefining the game through bold design, performance-driven benefits, and a more expressive approach to golf culture. Founded to challenge the sport's traditional style norms, Bad Birdie creates technical, course-ready apparel that blends function and personality — built for how today's golfers play, socialize, and live. Through innovative products, community-driven events, and cultural partnerships, Bad Birdie is helping shape a more welcoming, energetic future for golf both on and off the course. Available online at badbirdiegolf.com and at select retail locations.

About Payntr Golf

Based in Portland, Oregon, PAYNTR Golf designs, markets and distributes golf footwear and accessories created to enhance the performance of the golfer. Founded by three long-time sports performance footwear experts, Mike Forsey, Michael Glancy, and David Paynter, PAYNTR Golf is guided by the principle, 'Performance Multiplied.'

Performance Multiplied - not just a marketing tagline for the brand, it's foundational in everything they do. Inspired by creating new, solution based, crafted product, their design methodology is deeply grounded in the biomechanics of the golf swing and a profound understanding of the on-course needs of the golfer. By blending informed style and true performance benefit, PAYNTR Golf is well positioned to become the innovative product alternative for the passionate golfer.

PAYNTR Golf's product line includes golf accessories and performance footwear for Men & Women. Products are available in premium golf specialty locations globally, including North America, Korea, Japan, SE Asia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Australia and select countries in Europe. Company website: www.payntrgolf.com.

SOURCE Bad Birdie Golf