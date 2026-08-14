Badlands Ranch Donates More Than 650,000 Pounds of Dog Food to Las Vegas Rescues During SUPERZOO Event

Katherine Heigl's ultra-premium air-dried dog nutrition brand partners with SUPERZOO's official charity partners to feed rescue dogs across Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Badlands Ranch®, the ultra-premium air-dried dog nutrition brand founded by Emmy-winning actress and animal advocate Katherine Heigl, today announced a donation of more than 650,000 pounds of dog food to Furgotten Friends Dog Rescue and Paw Partners Unleashed, the official charity partners of SUPERZOO, the pet industry's largest annual trade show.

Badlands Ranch®, founded by Emmy-winning actress and animal advocate Katherine Heigl. Badlands Ranch® Superfood Complete® is made with 87% animal protein, energizing superfoods, nourishing vitamins, and minerals.

The donation totals more than 61,000 bags of dog food, including Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete® Chicken, Bison & Beef, Wild Fish & Turkey, and Lamb & Venison recipes. The product will ship in more than 23 truckloads to Southern Nevada, where the two organizations will distribute it to rescue dogs and shelter partners across the region. The donation arrives during SUPERZOO week in Las Vegas.

"Every dog deserves clean, healthy food, and that includes the dogs still waiting for their forever homes. The mission of providing rescue dogs with the food they need is exactly why I started Badlands Ranch," said Katherine Heigl, founder of Badlands Ranch.

"The decision to make this donation was easy. Food that is both healthy and good should be accessible to all dogs. We're grateful to Furgotten Friends Dog Rescue and Paw Partners Unleashed for putting it to work across Southern Nevada," said Apu Mody, CEO of Golden Pet Brands.

Our nutrient-dense food is gently air-dried, made by slowly removing moisture without traditional higher-heat processing, helping to preserve its health benefits. Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete, the brand's flagship air-dried dog food, is made with 87% animal protein, energizing superfoods, nourishing vitamins and minerals -- and absolutely no filler ingredients or artificial preservatives. And because it's gently air-dried to protect the flavor and nutrients, Superfood Complete can appeal to even the pickiest eaters, making it a great choice for virtually any adult dog.

Furgotten Friends Dog Rescue gives dogs a second chance through rescue, rehabilitation and education, helping dogs that have experienced neglect or abandonment learn to trust people again. The organization also educates the public on the importance of spaying and neutering. It partners with Paw Partners Unleashed, a nonprofit that provides resources and support to animal rescues throughout Southern Nevada.

"This substantial donation will be such a help to our rescue partners in Southern Nevada. It helps us care for more dogs, support their recovery, and continue life-saving work across the region. Together, we're changing lives, one rescued dog, one full bowl, one forever home at a time," said Manda, President and Founder of Furgotten Friends Dog Rescue.

Giving back is core to the brand's founding story. Katherine Heigl and her mother, Nancy Heigl, founded the Jason Heigl Foundation in 2008 to end animal cruelty. Badlands Ranch has donated more than $1 million to the Jason Heigl Foundation, along with monthly food donations for dogs in need.

About Badlands Ranch

Founded by Katherine Heigl, Badlands Ranch® is an ultra-premium air-dried dog nutrition brand built on the belief that every dog deserves clean, healthy food. Its flagship product, Superfood Complete, is air-dried to help preserve nutrients, with more than 2,000 five-star customer reviews. Products are available at badlandsranch.com and retailers including Petco, Chewy and Amazon. For more information, visit: badlandsranch.com.

About Golden Pet Brands

Golden Pet Brands™ is a vertically integrated pet nutrition company that makes premium, minimally processed, nutrient-dense pet food and treats. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company operates a portfolio of brands, Dr. Marty Pets®, Badlands Ranch®, and Ultimate Pet Nutrition®, each developed in partnership with a veterinarian or an animal advocate. The company manufactures virtually all of its products in North America. For more information visit: goldenpetbrands.com.

SOURCE Badlands Ranch®