Bagatelle Montauk Returns for the Summer Season, Bringing French Riviera-Inspired Waterfront Dining to the Hamptons

The iconic waterfront restaurant reopens at Gosman's Dock with Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, sunset cocktails, weekend brunch and festive dining experiences in Montauk

MONTAUK, N.Y., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bagatelle Montauk has reopened for the summer season at Gosman's Dock (500 W Lake Drive, Montauk, NY 11954). Bagatelle Montauk offers an elevated yet approachable waterfront dining experience inspired by the Joie De Vivre of Saint-Tropez and the laid-back lifestyle of Montauk. From leisurely outdoor lunches and afternoon aperitivo, to sunset cocktails, festive dinners, and weekend brunch, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, warm hospitality, and panoramic views of Montauk Harbor. Home to one of the most spectacular sunset views in Montauk, the restaurant embraces the relaxed wellness, music, and outdoor lifestyle that has made the Hamptons a sought-after summer destination.

Bagatelle Montauk

Food and Beverage Programs

The culinary team is led by Global Chef Rocco Seminara, whose career includes training under Alain Ducasse and roles at Michelin-starred kitchens including Hôtel Martinez in Cannes and Hôtel de Paris in Monte Carlo. He is joined by U.S. Corporate Executive Chef Jimmy De Almeida, Global Pastry Chef Manon Santini, and Montauk's Executive Chef Rémi Chevallier, who trained under Daniel Boulud.

The restaurant's French-Mediterranean menu celebrates seasonal, coastal-inspired ingredients and a convivial family-style dining experience, featuring a vibrant raw bar, local seafood, daily catches sourced from the waters surrounding Gosman's Dock, tableside-prepared tartares, and market-driven vegetables cooked over a wood-fired grill.

Complementing the food program is a beverage menu built around celebration and connection, featuring flowing Champagne, crisp wines, seasonal spritzes, signature cocktails, and refreshing aperitivos.

The Space

The restaurant's expansive waterfront setting accommodates a variety of dining occasions, making Bagatelle Montauk a standout destination for outdoor dining in the Hamptons, group dining, milestone celebrations, and private events. The 200-seat dining room opens onto spacious waterfront terraces where guests can enjoy panoramic harbor views and the changing rhythm of the day. Designed with natural textures, woven accents, breezy linens, and sun-washed woods, the space evokes the effortless sophistication of the South of France while embracing Montauk's coastal character.

Contact + Additional Information

For PR inquiries, please contact [email protected]. For more information and to make reservations, please visit https://bagatelle.com/venues/montauk and follow on Instagram @bagatellemontauk. For private events, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Bagatelle Montauk