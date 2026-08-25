Bain & Company announces partnership with Anthropic to accelerate clients' enterprise AI transformations

Partnership combines Anthropic's Claude models with Bain's deep industry and transformation expertise to accelerate enterprise AI deployment at scale, building on Bain's enterprise-wide rollout of Claude

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company today announced a global partnership with Anthropic, the AI research company behind Claude.

With Bain named as a 'Global Premier' partner in the Claude Partner Network, the firms will extend their work with leading companies worldwide to deliver enterprise-wide AI transformations, enabling clients to move rapidly from AI experimentations to scaled, value-generating deployment. The collaboration brings together Bain's extensive cross-industry experience in business transformation and its market-leading capabilities in AI deployment with Anthropic's frontier AI technologies and expertise – combining two organizations committed to responsible, high-impact AI adoption at enterprise scale.

The partnership builds on Bain's adoption of Claude through its enterprise-wide rollout to all employees, a key part of the firm's suite of AI platforms and tools, for use in both client work and internal operations as well as existing client programs leveraging the platform. Bain teams are using the wide tooling of Claude.ai, Claude Cowork, Claude Code and MS Office plug-ins for key tasks such as building and testing complex models, conducting research, pressure testing inputs and assumptions, and exploring multiple business scenarios.

In Bain's highly successful deployment of Claude, the firm saw exceptional early demand across its technical and non-technical teams for the technology, reflecting strong employee enthusiasm for leveraging Claude's powerful capabilities. In the pilot phase of the rollout alone, more than 7,000 Bain employees were actively using Claude in their work within just a few weeks of it becoming available. Bain's deployment also demonstrated the value of the Claude add-in for Excel, with more than two-thirds of participants in the pilot phase quickly adopting this add-in to enhance delivery of their knowledge work.

Bain's rapid Claude deployment provides a best practice example of enterprise-wide rollout to an entire organization, pairing real enablement with effective governance. The enterprise-grade deployment roadmap ensured that Bainies were not simply given Claude access but were also provided with extensive, in-depth onboarding materials, trainings, and webinars coupled with expert support and tracking of users' experience and feedback through ongoing surveys.

"Our partnership with Anthropic brings together its frontier AI technology with Bain's deep strategic and industry expertise to help clients turn the potential of AI into meaningful business results," said Philippe d'Arabian, executive vice president and global head of partnerships at Bain & Company. "By bringing Anthropic into our ecosystem, we're giving clients access to leading AI capabilities alongside the expertise needed to deploy them effectively and translate that technology into lasting business value."

Bain's work with Anthropic is part of the firm's broader strategy of partnering across the leading AI ecosystems to ensure clients have access to best-in-class capabilities yielding breakthrough business value. For example, across multiple client engagements involving complex, legacy codebases that lack existing architectural context, Bain has helped clients achieve a 30% to 50% productivity uplift — well above the gains of 15% or less typically being reported across the broader market for this category of work.

Bain is also continuing to invest in proprietary tools, and sector-specific solutions that help major organizations navigate an increasingly complex and fast-moving AI landscape. The firm's digital teams now include more than 1,500 AI, data, analytics, architecture, and engineering experts. This multidisciplinary team combines algorithmic, technical, and business expertise to solve clients' toughest problems. The group integrates closely with the firm's industry and capability practices to deliver holistic business and technology solutions.

"More than 7,000 Bain employees were actively using Claude within weeks of the firm-wide deployment. The speed and breadth of that adoption signal what's possible when the right technology is paired with the expertise to deploy it effectively, and that's exactly what this partnership delivers for Bain's employees and clients," said Steve Corfield, global head of business development and partnerships at Anthropic.

Bain and Anthropic are already working together on client engagements across multiple industries. The firms' joint work spans AI strategy, technology modernization, and AI-enabled operations – helping clients translate AI capability into measurable business outcomes. As the partnership develops, the firms expect to expand collaboration wherever the highest-value opportunities exist.

Media contacts:

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About Bain & Company

Bain & Company works with leaders worldwide to solve their toughest challenges and deliver enduring results. Since 1973, we've partnered with clients, including private equity and portfolio companies, to build the capabilities they need to stay ahead of change and help them redefine their industries. We measure our success by our clients' success, and we proudly hold the highest levels of client advocacy in our field.

Bain is consistently recognized globally as one of the best places to work. We operate as one global team, uniting strategists, industry and functional experts, technologists, and advisors with a vibrant ecosystem of technology partners.

Notes to Editors

Bain & Company was founded in 1973 and today has 19,000 employees across 67 cities in 40 countries. We have worked with more than two-thirds of the Global 500 and more than 9,000 companies worldwide. Bain has pledged to deliver $2 billion in pro bono consulting to nonprofit, public-sector and charitable organizations by 2035. The firm is consistently recognized as a Leader in major analyst rankings across multiple areas, including digital business, innovation, strategy, experience design, customer experience, and carbon-zero transformation.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI safety and research company building reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Anthropic's Claude family of AI models is widely recognized for its strength in complex reasoning, long-context understanding, agentic workflows, and software development. Its safety-first approach to AI development has made Anthropic a partner of choice for enterprises operating in risk-sensitive, mission-critical, and regulated environments.

SOURCE Bain & Company