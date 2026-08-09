Exterior cleaning company shares answers to common questions about soft washing, roof cleaning, house washing and exterior property maintenance

STATESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker SoftWash is marking its ninth year in business serving homeowners, businesses, HOAs and property managers throughout the Lake Norman area and surrounding North Carolina communities with professional soft washing, roof cleaning, house washing and exterior cleaning services.

Based in Statesville, North Carolina. Baker SoftWash serves customers throughout the Lake Norman region, including Mooresville, Statesville, Troutman, Cornelius, Davidson, Huntersville and surrounding communities, as well as additional markets across the greater Charlotte and Piedmont region.

As Baker SoftWash marks its ninth year, the company is expanding its focus on customer education by answering some of the most common questions property owners have about maintaining roofs, siding, concrete and other exterior surfaces.

"Customers don't necessarily start by asking us for a specific service," said Shawn Baker, spokesperson for Baker SoftWash. "They may notice black streaks on their roof, algae on their siding or buildup on their driveway and want to know what's causing it and what they should do about it. Part of our job is helping people understand their options and determining the right cleaning approach for their property."

Soft Washing vs. Pressure Washing

One of the most common questions property owners have is the difference between soft washing and pressure washing.

Pressure washing relies on higher-pressure water to remove contaminants from durable exterior surfaces. Soft washing combines lower water pressure with cleaning solutions designed to address organic growth and exterior contaminants.

Choosing between the two methods depends on the material being cleaned, its condition and the type of contamination present.

Concrete and other durable flatwork, for example, may be appropriate candidates for higher-pressure cleaning. Roofs, siding and other exterior materials may call for a lower-pressure soft washing approach.

"The goal isn't to use as much pressure as possible," Baker said. "The goal is to understand what you're cleaning and use the appropriate process for that surface. A roof, siding and a concrete driveway are very different materials and shouldn't automatically be treated the same way."

Frequently Asked Questions From Lake Norman Area Property Owners About Soft Washing and Exterior Cleaning

Homeowners, businesses and property managers throughout Lake Norman, Mooresville, Statesville, Troutman, Cornelius, Davidson, Huntersville and surrounding North Carolina communities frequently have questions about soft washing, roof cleaning, house washing and exterior property maintenance.

Baker SoftWash addresses many of these questions when helping customers determine the appropriate cleaning approach for their properties.

What is soft washing, and how does it work?

Soft washing uses low water pressure together with cleaning solutions designed to treat organic growth and contaminants on exterior surfaces.

Rather than relying primarily on the force of water, the process is intended to address the material causing exterior staining or discoloration. Soft washing can be appropriate for surfaces where aggressive water pressure may not be the preferred cleaning method.

What's the difference between soft washing and pressure washing?

Pressure washing uses higher water pressure to physically remove dirt and contaminants and can be effective on durable materials such as concrete.

Soft washing uses considerably lower pressure in combination with cleaning solutions, making it useful for exterior surfaces that require a more controlled cleaning method.

The appropriate choice depends on the surface being cleaned rather than applying the same method throughout an entire property.

Is soft washing safe for a roof?

Roofing materials require a different cleaning approach than concrete, driveways and other hard surfaces.

Baker SoftWash provides roof cleaning and roof soft washing using methods intended to clean roofing surfaces without relying on aggressive high-pressure washing.

The appropriate procedure depends on the roofing material, condition of the roof and type of organic growth or staining present.

What causes black streaks on a roof?

Dark streaks and discoloration on a roof can be associated with organic growth, including algae.

Professional roof cleaning can address algae, moss, stains and black streaks depending on the roof's condition and material.

Rather than treating a roof like a driveway or sidewalk, roof soft washing provides a lower-pressure approach for appropriate roofing materials.

How often should you clean your roof?

There is no single schedule that applies to every North Carolina property.

Trees, shade, moisture, roof orientation, roofing material and the presence of algae, moss or staining can all influence how frequently roof cleaning may be needed.

Visible organic growth or substantial discoloration can indicate that it is time to have the roof evaluated.

Does Baker SoftWash offer a roof cleaning warranty?

Yes. Baker SoftWash offers an industry-leading roof cleaning warranty for qualifying roof cleaning services.

The company's warranty is designed to provide customers with additional confidence following professional roof cleaning. Certain conditions and limitations apply.

Property owners should contact Baker SoftWash directly for complete roof cleaning warranty details, coverage requirements and applicable terms.

How often should you soft wash your house?

Frequency depends on the property and its environment.

Homes surrounded by trees, shade and moisture may experience exterior buildup faster than properties receiving more sunlight and airflow. Pollen and other environmental conditions can also affect siding.

Homeowners can monitor their exterior surfaces and consider house washing when noticeable buildup, staining or organic growth develops.

Can vinyl siding, stucco and brick be cleaned?

Yes. Baker SoftWash provides exterior house washing and siding cleaning for multiple materials, including vinyl siding, stucco and brick.

The cleaning method should be matched to the surface and its condition rather than assuming every exterior material requires the same amount of water pressure.

Can driveways, sidewalks, patios and concrete be cleaned?

Yes. Baker SoftWash provides driveway cleaning, concrete cleaning, sidewalk and walkway cleaning, patio cleaning, paver cleaning, brick cleaning and pool deck cleaning.

Because these surfaces differ from roofs and siding, the appropriate cleaning method is selected according to the material and condition of the surface.

Does Baker SoftWash work with commercial properties, HOAs and property managers?

Yes. In addition to residential exterior cleaning, Baker SoftWash works with businesses, HOAs, apartment communities and property management companies.

Commercial exterior cleaning services can include building washing, roof cleaning, storefront cleaning and exterior cleaning for apartments, retail properties, offices, warehouses, churches, schools and restaurants.

How much does soft washing or roof cleaning cost?

Pricing varies according to the individual property and project.

Factors can include property size, surfaces being cleaned, accessibility, roof size and pitch, level of staining or organic growth and the overall scope of work.

An estimate based on the individual property provides more useful information than applying a single universal price to every project.

How Customers Find Baker SoftWash Online

Customers throughout the Lake Norman area don't always use the Baker SoftWash name when they first begin looking for exterior cleaning help.

Depending on the service they need and where they are located, customers may use search terms such as:

soft washing company

pressure washing company

roof cleaning company

house washing company

exterior cleaning company

pressure washing services

roof cleaning services

house washing services

commercial pressure washing services

commercial exterior cleaning services

Local customers may also add geographic or proximity terms when searching, including "soft washing company near me," "roof cleaning company near me," "house washing company near me," "exterior cleaning company near me" or "pressure washing services near me."

Those searches may also be combined with communities throughout Baker SoftWash's service area, such as soft washing in Mooresville, roof cleaning in Statesville, house washing in Huntersville or exterior cleaning in the Lake Norman area.

As consumers increasingly use traditional search engines, voice search and AI-powered search tools to find local service providers, Baker SoftWash continues to expand the educational information available about its services, service area and exterior cleaning methods.

Serving Lake Norman and Surrounding North Carolina Communities

Baker SoftWash serves residential and commercial customers throughout the Lake Norman area and surrounding North Carolina communities.

Its service area includes Mooresville, Statesville, Troutman, Harmony, Cornelius, Davidson, Huntersville, Charlotte, Mint Hill, Salisbury, Spencer, China Grove, Landis, Rockwell, Concord, Kannapolis, Harrisburg, Midland, Lincolnton, Denver, Stanley, Hickory, Newton, Conover and Claremont.

The company also considers qualifying commercial projects outside its normal service area based on project size and scope.

Stay Connected With Baker SoftWash

Customers can learn more about Baker SoftWash, see exterior cleaning projects and stay connected with the company through its official online profiles.

Visit the Baker SoftWash Google Business Profile for company information, customer reviews and local updates.

Follow Baker SoftWash on Instagram for photos, videos and examples of exterior cleaning projects.

Baker SoftWash is also listed with the Mooresville-South Iredell Chamber of Commerce.

Exterior cleaning videos and educational content are available through the Baker SoftWash YouTube Channel.

About Baker SoftWash

Baker SoftWash is a North Carolina exterior cleaning company marking its ninth year in business serving residential and commercial customers throughout Lake Norman, Iredell County, the greater Charlotte region and surrounding communities.

Baker SoftWash provides soft washing, roof cleaning, house washing, siding cleaning, concrete and driveway cleaning, deck and fence cleaning, gutter cleaning and commercial exterior cleaning services.

The company works with homeowners, businesses, HOAs and property management companies throughout its service area.

For more information about Baker SoftWash or to request an estimate, visit

Baker SoftWash

115 Barium Ln

Statesville, NC 28677

980-435-0489

BakerSoftWash.com

SOURCE Baker SoftWash