Bakery Market to Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% with Associated British Foods Plc and Britannia Industries Ltd. Emerging as Key Contributors to growth | Technavio

Find Technavio's custom research offerings with crucial business data insights including country-level impact, upcoming, and pipeline analysis

Impact of COVID-19

This pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the bakery market 2021-2025 market is expected to have positive & superior growth.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Bread and rolls was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of market in 2025.

Bread and rolls was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of market in 2025. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a rate of over 6% during the forecast period.

The market is projected to grow at a rate of over 6% during the forecast period. What is the expected YOY in 2021?

The YOY growth rate for 2021 is estimated at 5.26%.

The YOY growth rate for 2021 is estimated at 5.26%. How big is the APAC market?

34% of the growth will originate from APAC.

Report that might interest you:

Bread Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Specialty Bakery Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Packaged Rice Snacks Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets, increased snacking and indulgence consumption, rising urbanization, and changing consumer lifestyles are some of the key factors offering immense growth opportunities. In addition, innovations in bakery products, increasing online presence of bakery product vendors, and rising demand for organic and gluten-free bakery products will influence the market growth positively in the long run. However, growing health concerns about diabetes and obesity are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Bakery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Bakery Market is segmented as below:

Product

Bread And Rolls



Cakes And Pastries



Cookies



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Find our Comprehensive Bakery Market Analysis Report Right Here: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40598

Bakery Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The bakery market report covers the following areas:

Bakery Market Size

Bakery Market Trends

Bakery Market Industry Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Associated British Foods Plc, Britannia Industries Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Flowers Foods Inc., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Warburtons Ltd., and Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this bakery market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Bakery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist bakery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bakery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bakery market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bakery market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Bread and rolls - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cakes and pastries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cookies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Associated British Foods Plc

Britannia Industries Ltd.

Campbell Soup Co.

Flowers Foods Inc.

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

JAB Holding Co. Sarl

Kellogg Co.

Mondelez International Inc.

Warburtons Ltd.

Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio