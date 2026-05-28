Ball Corporation to Present at Wells Fargo's 16th Annual Industrials & Materials Conference

News provided by

Ball Corporation

May 28, 2026, 16:30 ET

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL), the leading global provider in sustainable aluminum packaging for beverage, personal care and household products, will present at Wells Fargo's 16th Annual Industrials & Materials conference on June 10, 2026.

Ron Lewis, chief executive officer, is scheduled to speak at 9:30 a.m. Central Time. To listen to the presentation via live webcast, visit the following link:

Ball Corporation Live Webcast

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation (NYSE: Ball) is the global leader in sustainable aluminum packaging solutions, serving a robust portfolio of customers in the beverage, personal care and household products industries. With 16,000 employees in more than 65 manufacturing plants and facilities worldwide, Ball reported 2025 net sales of $13.16 billion. For more information, visit Ball.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Ball Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Ball Reports Strong First Quarter 2026 Results

Ball Reports Strong First Quarter 2026 Results

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) today reported first quarter 2026 results. U.S. GAAP Financial Performance On a U.S. GAAP basis, the company reported...
Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

Ball Corporation's (NYSE: BALL) board of directors (the "Board") today declared a cash dividend of 20 cents per share, payable June 15, 2026, to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Retail

Retail

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics