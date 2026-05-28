Ball Corporation to Present at Wells Fargo's 16th Annual Industrials & Materials Conference

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL), the leading global provider in sustainable aluminum packaging for beverage, personal care and household products, will present at Wells Fargo's 16th Annual Industrials & Materials conference on June 10, 2026.

Ron Lewis, chief executive officer, is scheduled to speak at 9:30 a.m. Central Time. To listen to the presentation via live webcast, visit the following link:

Ball Corporation Live Webcast

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation (NYSE: Ball) is the global leader in sustainable aluminum packaging solutions, serving a robust portfolio of customers in the beverage, personal care and household products industries. With 16,000 employees in more than 65 manufacturing plants and facilities worldwide, Ball reported 2025 net sales of $13.16 billion. For more information, visit Ball.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Ball Corporation