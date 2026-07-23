BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

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BancFirst Corporation

Jul 23, 2026, 16:10 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS: BANF) reported net income of $66.7 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2026 compared to net income of $62.3 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025. 

The Company's net interest income for the three-months ending June 30, 2026 increased to $133.5 million from $121.3 million for the same period in 2025. Higher loan volume and general growth in earning assets were the primary drivers of the change in net interest income. Net interest margin was 3.84% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 3.75% for the second quarter of 2025. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.9 million and $1.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $53.9 million compared to $48.0 million in the same quarter last year. Trust revenue, service charges on deposits, securities transactions, and treasury income each increased when compared to second quarter of 2025. The Company also recorded gains of $2.9 million related to bank owned life insurance claims during the quarter. The increase in noninterest income was partially offset by a decrease in insurance commissions.

Noninterest expense grew to $97.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to $88.2 million in the same quarter in 2025. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily attributable to the growth in salaries and employee benefits of $5.2 million. The total salaries and employee benefits expenses recorded of $60.3 million is after a favorable adjustment to the funded employee benefit trust of $800,000. Also driving the increase in noninterest expense was net expense from other real estate owned, which increased $1.6 million period to period.

At June 30, 2026, the Company's total assets were $15.1 billion, an increase of $243.4 million from December 31, 2025. Loans grew $110.6 million from December 31, 2025, totaling $8.7 billion at June 30, 2026. Deposits totaled $12.8 billion, an increase of $155.9 million from year-end 2025. Sweep accounts totaled $5.0 billion at June 30, 2026, up $100.8 million from December 31, 2025. The Company's stockholders' equity stood at $2.0 billion, an increase of $103.0 million from the end of 2025.

Nonaccrual loans represented 0.94% of total loans at June 30, 2026, up from 0.72% at year-end 2025. Nonaccrual loans totaled $81.4 million at the end of the second quarter 2026. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.25% at June 30, 2026 and 1.22% at December 31, 2025. Net charge-offs totaled $2.4 million for the quarter compared to $4.7 million for the second quarter last year.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company enjoyed a record quarter fueled by an expanding margin and earning asset growth. Noninterest income growth was solid across most major categories and expenses were managed in line with plan. We announced the acquisition of SpiritBank during the quarter, adding the Tulsa MSA communities of Bristow and Sapulpa while expanding our presence in the Tulsa market. Pending regulatory approval, a fourth quarter close and conversion is anticipated. Our economic outlook continues to be guarded, although charge-offs remain at historically low levels. With a $4.9 million provision during the quarter, our allowance for credit losses remains at a healthy level."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 109 banking locations serving 62 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area, and Worthington Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, one location in Arlington Texas and one location in Denton Texas. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time.  Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)













2026

2026

2025

2025

2025


2nd Qtr  

1st Qtr  

4th Qtr  

3rd Qtr  

2nd Qtr  

 Condensed Income Statements:  









 Net interest income  

$                 133,536

$                 127,605

$                 127,667

$                 125,615

$                 121,256

 Provision for credit losses on loans 

4,831

2,578

(1,975)

4,222

1,239

Provision for/(benefit from) off-balance sheet credit exposures

48

(435)

234

216

148

 Noninterest income:









Trust revenue

6,078

6,057

5,933

5,850

5,795

Service charges on deposits

19,090

18,042

18,393

18,131

17,741

Securities transactions

725

904

964

492

(740)

Sales of loans

913

780

781

916

830

Insurance commissions

7,481

9,440

7,643

8,954

7,920

Cash management

10,922

10,566

10,120

10,338

10,573

Other

8,740

5,602

9,499

5,185

5,929

Total noninterest income  

53,949

51,391

53,333

49,866

48,048











 Noninterest expense:









Salaries and employee benefits

60,306

58,855

58,570

57,681

55,147

Occupancy expense, net

6,320

6,286

6,946

6,434

6,037

Depreciation

4,988

4,816

4,872

4,725

4,691

Amortization of intangible assets

974

975

836

862

862

Data processing services

2,990

3,448

3,041

2,901

2,985

Net expense from other real estate owned

4,567

3,605

12,044

2,778

2,941

Marketing and business promotion

2,077

2,641

3,121

2,126

2,325

Deposit insurance

1,642

1,847

1,692

1,736

1,675

Other

13,667

14,316

16,268

12,829

11,536

   Total noninterest expense  

97,531

96,789

107,390

92,072

88,199

 Income before income taxes  

85,075

80,064

75,351

78,971

79,718

 Income tax expense  

18,388

17,069

15,854

16,317

17,371

 Net income  

$                   66,687

$                   62,995

$                   59,497

$                   62,654

$                   62,347

 Per Common Share Data:  









 Net income-basic  

$                      1.98

$                      1.88

$                      1.78

$                      1.88

$                      1.87

 Net income-diluted  

1.96

1.85

1.75

1.85

1.85

 Cash dividends declared

0.49

0.49

0.49

0.49

0.46

 Common shares outstanding  

33,598,745

33,575,976

33,539,032

33,329,247

33,272,131

 Average common shares outstanding - 









   Basic 

33,586,922

33,557,536

33,423,922

33,310,290

33,255,015

   Diluted 

34,057,507

34,027,895

33,906,434

33,864,129

33,795,243

 Performance Ratios:  









 Return on average assets

1.77 %

1.71 %

1.60 %

1.76 %

1.79 %

 Return on average stockholders' equity

13.84

13.59

13.02

14.18

14.74

 Net interest margin  

3.84

3.74

3.71

3.79

3.75

 Efficiency ratio  

52.02

54.07

59.33

52.47

52.10

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)













2026

2026

2025

2025

2025


2nd Qtr

1st Qtr  

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

Balance Sheet Data:




















Total assets 

$ 15,082,243

$ 15,116,541

$ 14,838,893

$ 14,198,140

$ 14,045,780

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

4,164,678

4,430,751

4,177,406

3,849,736

3,737,763

Debt securities 

1,113,240

886,519

924,948

1,015,941

1,104,604

Total loans 

8,655,260

8,596,068

8,544,634

8,287,167

8,124,497

Allowance for credit losses 

(107,810)

(105,330)

(104,299)

(99,511)

(96,988)

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

4,162,306

4,105,840

3,897,613

3,816,389

3,967,626

Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits

5,442,757

5,605,932

5,610,882

5,393,791

5,301,439

Savings deposits

1,428,690

1,391,142

1,318,062

1,251,394

1,205,602

Time deposits

1,792,537

1,798,187

1,843,836

1,656,813

1,581,525

Total deposits 

12,826,290

12,901,101

12,670,393

12,118,387

12,056,192

Stockholders' equity 

1,957,097

1,901,912

1,854,125

1,782,801

1,728,038

Book value per common share 

58.25

56.65

55.28

53.49

51.94

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) 

52.21

50.58

49.20

47.71

46.12

Balance Sheet Ratios: 









Average loans to deposits 

67.02 %

67.02 %

66.43 %

67.32 %

67.11 %

Average earning assets to total assets 

92.45

92.84

93.00

93.00

92.97

Average stockholders' equity to average assets 

12.79

12.60

12.33

12.38

12.14

Asset Quality Data:









Past due loans

$          7,077

$          8,364

$          8,115

$          7,959

$          7,515

Nonaccrual loans (3)

81,420

62,178

61,130

57,266

49,878

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

61,703

53,649

49,134

53,233

53,022

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.94 %

0.72 %

0.72 %

0.69 %

0.61 %

Allowance to total loans

1.25

1.23

1.22

1.20

1.19

Allowance to nonaccrual loans

132.41

169.40

170.62

173.77

194.45

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.03

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.05











Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):
















Stockholders' equity 

$   1,957,097

$   1,901,912

$   1,854,125

$   1,782,801

$   1,728,038

Less goodwill

183,388

183,388

182,739

182,263

182,263

Less intangible assets, net

19,408

20,382

21,357

10,548

11,410

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$   1,754,301

$   1,698,142

$   1,650,029

$   1,589,990

$   1,534,365

Common shares outstanding

33,598,745

33,575,976

33,539,032

33,329,247

33,272,131

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) 

$          52.21

$          50.58

$          49.20

$          47.71

$          46.12











(1)     Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.

(2)     Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. 

(3) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $7.9 million of nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2026.

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)







Six months ended

June 30,


2026

2025

 Condensed Income Statements:  



 Net interest income  

$        261,141

$        237,205

 Provision for credit losses on loans 

7,409

2,700

 (Benefit from)/provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures

(387)

273

 Noninterest income:



Trust revenue

12,135

11,334

Service charges on deposits

37,132

34,545

Securities transactions

1,629

(1,073)

Sales of loans

1,693

1,466

Insurance commissions

16,921

18,330

Cash management

21,488

20,624

Other

14,342

11,716

Total noninterest income  

105,340

96,942





 Noninterest expense:



Salaries and employee benefits

119,161

109,740

Occupancy expense, net

12,606

11,790

Depreciation

9,804

9,499

Amortization of intangible assets

1,949

1,748

Data processing services

6,438

5,877

Net expense from other real estate owned

8,172

5,599

Marketing and business promotion

4,718

4,786

Deposit insurance

3,489

3,400

Other

27,983

27,939

Total noninterest expense  

194,320

180,378

 Income before income taxes  

165,139

150,796

 Income tax expense  

35,457

32,337

 Net income  

$        129,682

$        118,459

 Per Common Share Data:  



 Net income-basic  

$              3.86

$              3.56

 Net income-diluted  

3.81

3.51

 Cash dividends declared

0.98

0.92

 Common shares outstanding  

33,598,745

33,272,131

 Average common shares outstanding - 



   Basic 

33,572,310

33,243,963

   Diluted 

34,040,322

33,782,069

 Performance Ratios:  



 Return on average assets

1.74 %

1.73 %

 Return on average stockholders' equity

13.72

14.31

 Net interest margin  

3.79

3.72

 Efficiency ratio  

53.02

53.98

BancFirst Corporation

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

And Interest Margin Analysis

Taxable Equivalent Basis

(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2026



Interest

Average



Interest

Average

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

ASSETS






Earning assets:












  Loans

$        8,610,837

$           148,013

6.89

%

$ 8,580,750

$  292,330

6.87

%

  Securities – taxable

999,677

7,413

2.97

950,975

13,286

2.82

  Securities – tax exempt

6,756

68

4.01

7,148

134

3.77

  Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS

4,343,973

40,042

3.70

4,368,252

80,124

3.70

     Total earning assets

13,961,243

195,536

5.62

13,907,125

385,874

5.60














Nonearning assets:












  Cash and due from banks

217,300





221,400




  Interest receivable and other assets

1,028,343





988,094




  Allowance for credit losses

(105,148)





(104,780)




     Total nonearning assets

1,140,495





1,104,714




     Total assets

$       15,101,738





15,011,839


















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Interest bearing liabilities:












  Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits

$        5,499,834

$             34,602

2.52

%

$ 5,546,776

$    69,920

2.54

%

  Savings deposits

1,408,443

9,467

2.70

1,379,604

18,405

2.69

  Time deposits

1,815,864

16,445

3.63

1,817,743

33,417

3.71

  Short-term borrowings

13,798

102

2.97

14,444

244

3.40

  Long-term borrowings

-

-

-

3,055

42

2.77

  Subordinated debt

86,233

1,031

4.80

86,226

2,061

4.82

  Other liabilities

16,747

199

4.76

16,736

332

4.00

     Total interest bearing liabilities

8,840,919

61,846

2.81

8,864,584

124,421

2.83














Interest free funds:












  Noninterest bearing deposits

4,123,897





4,059,407




  Interest payable and other liabilities

204,942





182,001




Equity

1,931,980





1,905,847




     Total interest free  funds

6,260,819





6,147,255




     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$       15,101,738





15,011,839




Net interest income

$           133,690





$  261,453


Net interest spread



2.81

%




2.77

%

Effect of interest free funds



1.03

%




1.02

%

Net interest margin



3.84

%




3.79

%

SOURCE BancFirst Corporation

21%

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