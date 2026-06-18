BANDAI CARD GAMES REVEALS NARUTO CARD GAME

The new strategy-focused trading card game makes its world debut at Gen Con 2026, ahead of a global 2027 launch

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BANDAI CO., LTD., through its BANDAI CARD GAMES brand, today revealed NARUTO CARD GAME, a new trading card game based on Masashi Kishimoto's globally renowned NARUTO series. Designed as a strategy-focused title for the competitive trading card game audience, NARUTO CARD GAME is planned for a worldwide release in 2027.

NARUTO CARD GAME Official Key Visual

Today's announcement includes a newly drawn key visual, a teaser video, a commemorative illustration, and a comment from series creator Masashi Kishimoto. The title will make its world debut at Gen Con 2026 (July 30 – August 2, Indianapolis), where players can attend the first-ever NARUTO CARD GAME Tutorial Sessions.

"NARUTO CARD GAME! I'm glad to see the world of NARUTO grow larger once again. I truly hope these cards find their way to both your hands and your hearts." — Masashi Kishimoto, creator of NARUTO

Link to the Promotional Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MefaL2fKvzk

Gen Con 2026 will host the first-ever NARUTO CARD GAME Tutorial Sessions — free, beginner-friendly walkthroughs that teach attendees how to play with demo decks. By joining a Tutorial Session, participants can receive a gift set containing a CP-001 Chakra Card -Gen Con 2026 Ver.- promotional card, a special backpack, a sticker, and a purchase ticket for a "NARUTO CARD GAME Official Playmat -Arriving in 2027-" (purchase ticket valid only on the day of the attended event). Visitors to the NARUTO CARD GAME booth can also receive a NARUTO CARD GAME backpack and sticker (the giveaway concludes when each day's allocated amount is given away).

Tutorial Session ticket registration is expected to open on June 21 via the official Gen Con 2026 website, and Gen Con admission is required to participate. Additional Tutorial Sessions are planned at events around the world following the Gen Con kickoff.

Further details, including card designs and a fuller look at the game and its roadmap, will be revealed on Wednesday, July 29, the day before Gen Con opens. To stay updated, follow the official channels on X (https://x.com/narutotcg_en), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/narutotcg_en/), and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/narutotcgeng/), and subscribe to the "NARUTO TCG Updates Channel" in the BANDAI CARD GAMES app, TCG+, to receive notifications as new information is released.

About BANDAI CARD GAMES

– The emotion born from cards transcends borders and brings the world together –

"BANDAI CARD GAMES" is the trading card game brand developed by BANDAI CO., LTD.'s Card Business Department.

Under this brand, we operate a variety of card game titles across more than 50 regions worldwide, including North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Oceania, and the Middle East.

"BANDAI CARD GAMES" offers opportunities for fans to connect with each other and with the worlds of their favorite series through the power of cards.

About NARUTO

Written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto, NARUTO began serialization in Weekly Shōnen Jump in 1999, with a TV anime adaptation premiering in 2002. The manga concluded in 2014 at its 700th chapter, and the franchise has continued through events, games, and merchandise. Its cumulative worldwide circulation has surpassed 250 million copies.

OFFICIAL LINKS

COPYRIGHT INFORMATION

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

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SOURCE BANDAI CO., LTD.