Bandolier & Kate Barton Launch Limited-Edition Collection First Previewed on the Kate Barton NYFW Spring/Summer 2026 Runway

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandolier, the brand that pioneered the luxury crossbody phone case, is bringing its runway collaboration with acclaimed fashion designer Kate Barton to the public for the first time. After debuting at Barton's Spring/Summer 2026 runway presentation at New York Fashion Week last September, the limited-edition capsule just launched exclusively on BandolierStyle.com and KateBarton.com.

Bandolier Kate Barton

Created in collaboration with Barton, the collection merges her sculptural design language with Bandolier's signature hands-free functionality. What first appeared as a standout runway moment now becomes a collection designed to be carried every day. The collaboration reflects Bandolier's ethos of partnering with designers who push the boundaries of fashion while remaining grounded in utility.

The collection introduces three signature styles. Goldie, inspired by Kate Barton's viral Goldfish Bag, features a dimensional acrylic goldfish that appears suspended within the clear case. Charlie reinterprets the polished metal bubble studs from Barton's Tessa Mini Bubble Dress on a glossy black patent leather phone case, while Kaia adapts one of Barton's sculptural brooches into a removable wallet available in metallic gold and silver finishes.

Bandolier and Barton treated the collection as an opportunity to reimagine one of the most-used everyday accessories. Introduced alongside garments exploring trompe l'oeil, dimensional prints, and distorted silhouettes, the phonecases and accessories became a natural extension of the runway while remaining rooted in Bandolier's philosophy of thoughtful, hands-free functionality. The result is a collection that demonstrates how fashion and utility can coexist without compromise.

"When we first introduced these pieces on Kate's runway, the response was immediate. This collaboration reflects Bandolier's belief that everyday essentials can be as thoughtfully designed as the fashion they're paired with. We're excited to finally make these pieces available and continue exploring how fashion, design, and function can coexist within an object people use every day."

— Maggie Drake, Co-Founder, Bandolier

"I've always been interested in taking familiar objects and making people look at them differently. The phone case felt like a natural extension of the collection because it's something people carry every day. It allowed us to bring the same sense of surprise and illusion beyond our traditional product offering."

— Kate Barton, Designer

The Kate Barton x Bandolier capsule is available on BandolierStyle.com and KateBarton.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Bandolier, [email protected]

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SOURCE Bandolier