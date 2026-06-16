Bank Director's 2026 Compensation & Talent Survey: Seeking AI Expertise

Bank Director's 2026 Compensation & Talent Survey explores bank leaders' approach to succession planning, as well as expectations for AI's impacts on the workforce.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bank Director, the leading information resource for directors and officers of financial institutions nationwide, released the results of its 2026 Compensation & Talent Survey, sponsored by Chartwell Partners. The findings show that as artificial intelligence reshapes the banking industry, executives and board members are identifying a growing need for AI-ready leadership while succession planning gaps continue to present serious risks.

Sixty-nine percent of CEOs, chairs and independent directors say their C-suite most needs AI expertise, followed by M&A integration (36%) and digital transformation (33%) skills. Respondents also expect AI to impact staffing across the organization, particularly in technology and IT (37%), cybersecurity (35%) and Bank Secrecy Act/anti-money laundering compliance (27%).

"The increasing number of use cases for AI technology within banks will require more leadership and know-how in the C-suite," says Emily McCormick, vice president of editorial & research at Bank Director. "Those leaders will need to connect AI to both strategy and culture as technology continues to transform the industry and its approach to talent."

At the same time, the survey finds that succession planning remains an area of concern. Just 9% of respondents say they have identified a CEO successor along with a timeline and plan of action, down from 17% a year earlier. Forty-two percent say their board has identified one or more CEO succession candidates but have not established a timeline or plan of action, while 31% have a general sense of their timeline but no succession candidates identified.

Among those who have identified at least one CEO succession candidate, 57% believe that person would be ready to step into the role immediately should the CEO depart unexpectedly.

In thinking about succession, the board should consider the bank's future growth trajectory and whether its preferred candidate could successfully lead the organization. "People often project their succession candidate into the current CEO's role," says J. Scott Petty, managing partner at Chartwell. The board needs to consider the kind of CEO the bank will need five years from now, not just what it needs today. "Would that [candidate] be able to double the bank and be capable of running it at that scale?"

Bank Director's 2026 Compensation & Talent Survey Key Findings:

Succession Planning Responsibility : Most respondents say either the full board (45%) or a board committee such as compensation or governance (31%) owns the CEO succession planning process, but 20% delegate that duty to the outgoing CEO.

: Most respondents say either the full board (45%) or a board committee such as compensation or governance (31%) owns the CEO succession planning process, but 20% delegate that duty to the outgoing CEO. Developing the Next CEO : Respondents cite M&A experience (45%), strategic acumen (41%), ability to lead people (31%) and credibility with regulators (31%) among the top development gaps for their top CEO succession candidate.

: Respondents cite M&A experience (45%), strategic acumen (41%), ability to lead people (31%) and credibility with regulators (31%) among the top development gaps for their top CEO succession candidate. Increased Costs, Headcount: 87% say compensation expenses increased in 2025 compared with the prior year, with a reported median increase of 8%. More than half of respondents increased overall employee headcount at least somewhat.

87% say compensation expenses increased in 2025 compared with the prior year, with a reported median increase of 8%. More than half of respondents increased overall employee headcount at least somewhat. Talent Opportunities From M&A: Among respondents who saw consolidation via M&A in their markets last year, 60% were able to pick up commercial banking talent and half picked up retail banking talent.

Among respondents who saw consolidation via M&A in their markets last year, 60% were able to pick up commercial banking talent and half picked up retail banking talent. Rising CEO Bonuses: 91% report paying a bonus to their CEO in fiscal year 2025, up from 78% the prior year. The median CEO bonus increased 34% to $168,000.

91% report paying a bonus to their CEO in fiscal year 2025, up from 78% the prior year. The median CEO bonus increased 34% to $168,000. DEI Value: 57% say their bank lacks a formal DEI program, the same as last year. Among those who do have some type of DEI program in place, 74% say the program provides value to the institution and its employees.

Bank Director's 2026 Compensation & Talent Survey provides valuable insights into hiring expectations, succession planning, executive development and CEO and board pay. To view the full report and additional findings, please visit BankDirector.com.

About Bank Director

Bank Director reaches the leaders of the institutions that comprise America's banking industry. Since 1991, Bank Director has provided board-level research, peer insights and in-depth executive and board services. Built for banks, Bank Director extends into and beyond the boardroom by providing timely and relevant information through Bank Director magazine, board training services and the financial industry's premier event, Acquire or Be Acquired. For more information, please visit BankDirector.com.

About Chartwell Partners

Chartwell Partners is a national retained executive search and leadership advisory firm known for taking a relationship driven, consultative approach to helping clients navigate board and C-suite leadership decisions. The Financial Services Practice, led by Scott Petty, conducts board director, CEO and senior management search assignments, and board and leadership succession advisory engagements for financial institutions across the U.S. www.chartwellpartners.com.

For more information, please contact Bank Director's Marketing Associate, Emma McMillan-Zapf, at [email protected].

SOURCE Bank Director