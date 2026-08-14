Bank Leumi Partners with Galaxy to be the First Bank in Israel to Offer Digital Asset Trading

The partnership pairs Israel's largest bank with Galaxy's infrastructure to give customers secure, regulated access to digital assets

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Leumi, Israel's largest bank, and Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: GLXY) today announced a partnership to provide digital asset trading for the bank's customers. Through this partnership, Bank Leumi will become the first bank in Israel to offer digital asset trading services to its customers.

Customers of Leumi and PEPPER, the bank's mobile digital banking arm, will be able to buy, hold and sell selected digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ether and Solana, within the Leumi Trade capital markets application. Trading will take place in a dedicated, secured section of the app. The service is expected to become available to customers in early 2027. Bank Leumi will be using GalaxyOne Institutional, Galaxy's institutional platform for banks, asset managers and other institutions for trading and other services, all built with deep expertise and institutional grade execution. In addition, Bank Leumi signed an agreement with Galaxy's Custody Infrastructure platform, formerly known as GK8, to support the bank's digital asset infrastructure.

"We are constantly working to expand the range of advanced financial services that the bank offers its customers. This initiative represents a significant pillar of the bank's innovation strategy and enables us to provide customers with simple, secure, and regulated access to trading digital assets through one of the world's leading technological infrastructures," said Maya Ravia, Head of Strategy at Bank Leumi. "We believe that digital assets are gradually becoming an integral part of the global financial system, and it is our role to enable customers to benefit from this development within a reliable, secure, and regulated banking framework."

"The future of finance will run on open, programmable rails, and we believe the banks that move first will define the era that follows," said Lior Lamesh, CEO of Galaxy Israel. "Leumi is the first bank in Israel to bring digital assets to its customers, and it chose Galaxy, to make it possible. The digital assets market in Israel is growing rapidly, and we are proud to provide the foundation of trust for the country's leading institutions. We are building one platform for trading and custody, with institutional-grade security at its core, and the onchain rails beneath it, through Galaxy Infrastructure and GalaxyOne Institutional, for banks around the world."

For more information about Galaxy's institutional platform, visit www.galaxy.com.

About Galaxy

Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: GLXY) is a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, growing the economy that runs on code. Galaxy delivers the onchain infrastructure that connects institutions to digital assets, including trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization. Galaxy also develops and operates data center infrastructure to power AI and HPC workloads. Anchored by its Helios campus in Texas, Galaxy is building a multi-gigawatt pipeline of more than 5.7 GW of potential capacity, positioning it among the largest and fastest-growing data center developers in North America. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com .

About Bank Leumi Bank Leumi, founded more than 120 years ago, is Israel's leading financial institution and operates without a controlling shareholder. Leumi serves millions of customers across all segments, including households, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations. The Bank combines a nationwide physical presence with advanced digital and AI capabilities. Leumi's ongoing technological transformation has led to a significant improvement in its operational efficiency ratios, positioning it among the most efficient banks in the world.

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