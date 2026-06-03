Bank of America and FIFA partner with Vet Tix to Offer Thousands of Free FIFA World Cup 2026™ Tickets to Veterans, Current Military and First Responders

As part of its celebration of America's 250th birthday, the bank will also host a BofA Fan Experience on the National Mall during FIFA World Cup 2026™ Fan Zone

Key Points

Bank of America, the official bank of FIFA World Cup 2026™, has donated $2 million for veterans, current military, first responders and their families to purchase tickets across all stages of the tournament at no cost to them

Together, Bank of America, Vet Tix and FIFA will contribute a total of $2.25 million, yielding thousands of free tickets including matches in all 11 U.S. Host Cities, honoring the military community and commemorating America's 250th anniversary

Bank of America will also host a BofA Fan Experience in Washington, D.C. on the National Mall from June 11 to July 19 as part of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Fan Zone organized by FIFA and Freedom 250

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America, the official bank of FIFA World Cup 2026™, Vet Tix and FIFA today announced a partnership to provide $2.25 million in free World Cup 2026 tickets to military veterans, current military and first responders, and their families, who live in or near FIFA World Cup host cities. The tickets will be available through Vet Tix starting with the second match played in the U.S. and will include all stages of the tournament. The effort is just one way the bank is honoring America's 250th birthday celebration and those who serve.

Vet Tix Give something to those who gave logo

"We are deeply grateful to partner with Bank of America and FIFA to help make 4,547 FIFA World Cup tickets available to the veteran, military and first responder communities we proudly serve," said Vet Tix Founder, CEO, and U.S. Navy veteran Michael A. Focareto III. "The opportunity for our members and their families to experience the energy, pride, and global celebration surrounding the World Cup in all 11 cities across the United States represents far more than attending a sporting event. It's an opportunity to create unforgettable family memories and honor those who continue to serve our nation and communities every day."

As part of the initiative, BofA will contribute $2 million to Vet Tix to support the purchase and distribution of match tickets across all 11 Host Cities in the United States to add to the $250,000 also being provided by Vet Tix. Tickets will be available from the group stage to the final, with 250 tickets being set aside for U.S. Men's National Team matches during the tournament in honor of America's 250th anniversary.

To be eligible for the tickets, honorably discharged veterans and currently serving military members can sign up for an account at vettix.org. Current and retired first responders — including law enforcement, fire, EMS, registered nurses, and 911 dispatchers — can register at 1sttix.org. Both platforms are free to sign up. Eligibility for both programs is securely verified through ID.me.

Once the FIFA World Cup 2026™ tickets are available, Vet Tix and 1st Tix members will receive an email alert to secure free tickets to a match in their area.

"Bank of America has hired thousands of veterans and military family members, donated thousands of homes to wounded warriors and first responders, and served the military with specialized products and services for more than a century. We feel privileged to support Vet Tix in making tickets to the great games of the World Cup available to thousands more," said Larry Di Rita, Bank of America President of Greater Washington D.C. "We also look forward to welcoming visitors to the National Mall for a great experience at the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Fan Zone here in our nation's capital."

"At FIFA, we believe football is far more than just a game – it is a powerful force for good," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. "As the United States marks its 250th anniversary during this historic tournament, we are proud to work alongside Bank of America, the Official Bank Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026, and Vet Tix to help ensure veterans and military families across the country can be part of the greatest global sports tournament ever."

As part of its America 250 celebration, the bank will also open its signature BofA Fan Experience on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The fan experience will be part of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Fan Zone, which is being organized by FIFA and Freedom 250 to be a free, family-friendly experience with live match viewing, youth programming, interactive exhibits, cultural showcases, food and music.

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ Fan Zone Washington D.C. will be open June 11 – July 19, the entire length of the FIFA World Cup. The BofA Fan Experience will feature FIFA World Cup 2026™ memorabilia and a demonstration of Soccer at Schools, an initiative with U.S. Soccer through the Soccer Forward Foundation designed to make soccer accessible to every school across the country by 2030.

Frequently asked questions

Question: How is Bank of America involved with FIFA World Cup 2026™?

Answer: Bank of America is the Official Bank of FIFA World Cup 2026™, one of the most-watched sporting events in the world. As an official sponsor, the bank is activating across all 11 U.S. host cities with fan experiences and community initiatives designed to celebrate the tournament and build a lasting legacy for soccer in the United States.

Question: How are Bank of America and FIFA providing free tickets to veterans, current military and first responders?

Answer: Bank of America and FIFA have partnered with Vet Tix to provide thousands of free tickets to veterans, current military and first responders who live in or near the 11 FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities. The number of tickets varies by venue. Tickets will be available for all stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026, from the group stage to the final, with 250 tickets being set aside for US Men's National Team matches during the tournament in honor of America's 250th anniversary.

Question: How can people get these tickets?

Answer: Honorably discharged veterans and currently serving military members can sign up for an account at vettix.org. Current and retired first responders — including law enforcement, fire, EMS, registered nurses, and 911 dispatchers — can register for free at 1sttix.org. Eligibility for both programs is securely verified through ID.me.

Question: What else is Bank of America doing to celebrate America's 250th birthday?

Answer: As part of its celebration of America 250, the bank will also open its signature BofA Fan Experience on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The fan experience will be part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Zone, which is being organized by FIFA and Freedom 250 to be a free, family-friendly experience with live match viewing, youth programming, interactive exhibits, cultural showcases, food and music. The bank also announced it provided a $5 million founding gift to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library and is assessing and conserving 110 historic presidential portraits through sponsorship of the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery.

FIFA

FIFA exists to govern football and to develop the game around the world. Since 2016, the organisation has been fast evolving into a body that can more effectively serve the game for the benefit of the entire world. As a not-for-profit organisation, FIFA – which organises the FIFA World Cup™, FIFA Women's World Cup™, and FIFA Club World Cup™, among many other international competitions – reinvests its revenues into a wide range of football development programmes, providing funds, infrastructure and know-how to its member associations.

Veteran Tickets Foundation

Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides free event tickets to sporting events, concerts, performing arts, and family activities to currently serving military members, veterans of all eras, and the immediate family of those killed in action. Vet Tix is the largest veteran service organization in the United States. Since 2008, Vet Tix has provided more than 37 million free event tickets to more than 2.6 million members. In 2018, Vet Tix launched 1st Tix, which provides the same benefit to our nation's first responders, including current and retired law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs, and 911 Dispatchers. These events help service members, veterans, and first responders reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build lifelong memories, and stay engaged with American life and their local communities. Vet Tix spends over 99 percent of its revenue on its programs, ensuring we give back to those who have given so much. Visit VetTix.org and 1stTix.org to learn more.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

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Reporters may contact

Al Maag, Vet Tix

Phone: 1.602.363.6038

[email protected]

IFA's Media Department

[email protected]

Andy Aldridge, Bank of America

Phone: 1.980.387.0514

[email protected]

Carla Molina, Bank of America

Phone: 1.512.397.2402

[email protected]

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation