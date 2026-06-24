Bank of America Celebrates America 250 by Giving Customers Free Access to 250 Museums and Support for Cultural Programs Nationwide

During July 4th weekend, BofA cardholders will receive free admission to 250 nonprofit cultural institutions nationwide through Museums on Us®

Key Points

During July 4 th weekend, BofA cardholders will have free access to 250 cultural institutions through its signature Museums on Us ® program. Participating organizations listed on the Museums on Us roster.

weekend, BofA cardholders will have free access to ® program. Participating organizations listed on the Museums on Us roster. Grant funding will also extend hours at the National Archives in Washington, D.C., to stay open until 10:00 p.m. through July 5.

to stay open until 10:00 p.m. through July 5. Programming builds on BofA's support of America 250 through civic and cultural initiatives nationwide.

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, Bank of America (BofA) is offering free access to 250 cultural and civic institutions to help customers experience and engage with America's history and culture, through an expansion of the bank's Museums on Us program.

Museums on Us® provides greater public access to cultural attractions by offering eligible Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank cardholders free general admission during the first full weekend of every month. The number of participating museums and cultural institutions has expanded to 250 as the country approaches this historic milestone.

"Visiting one of these museums is an opportunity to celebrate the people, places and institutions that have shaped our country and continue to define our communities," said Meghan Hughes, Head of Arts & Heritage. "As people travel and gather for July 4th weekend, we're encouraging cardholders to take advantage of Museums on Us and to experience these additional programs celebrating our nation's history."

Museums on Us partners across the country can be found on the Museums on Us website.

Additional programming in support of America's 250th Anniversary

Bank of America is helping expand access to the institutions and experiences that invite people to reflect on the nation's past, participate in civic life and celebrate the communities shaping America's future. Some examples of local support include:

In Washington, D.C., Bank of America is providing a grant to the National Archives to help extend operating hours until 10:00 p.m. from June 22 through July 5. The grant will enable the National Archives to improve the visitor experience by allowing more people to see the Declaration of Independence during its 250 th anniversary.

The grant will enable the National Archives to improve the visitor experience by allowing more people to see the Declaration of Independence during its 250 anniversary. In Boston , BofA will support free access to the MA250 + Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, one of the country's oldest and largest Fourth of July events.

, BofA will support free access to the MA250 + Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, one of the country's oldest and largest Fourth of July events. In Detroit , BofA is supporting The Henry Ford's Salute to America and the Michigan Science Center's "Science of Safety" initiative.

, BofA is supporting The Henry Ford's Salute to America and the Michigan Science Center's "Science of Safety" initiative. In Miami, the Freedom Tower will join Museums on Us, offering free admission throughout the duration of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

the Freedom Tower will join Museums on Us, offering free admission throughout the duration of the FIFA World Cup 2026™. In New York , as part of a longstanding partnership with the Intrepid Museum, BofA has committed to raising $500,000 and matching those dollars for a total of $1 million in support of the museum's mission, rooted in honoring the service and sacrifice of military personnel.

, as part of a longstanding partnership with the Intrepid Museum, BofA has committed to raising $500,000 and matching those dollars for a total of in support of the museum's mission, rooted in honoring the service and sacrifice of military personnel. In North Carolina , the company is supporting the North Carolina Symphony's Celebrating America 250 concert series in communities throughout the state, featuring musical themes that define and reflect the American spirit. More information can be found on the North Carolina Symphony website.

, the company is supporting the North Carolina Symphony's Celebrating America 250 concert series in communities throughout the state, featuring musical themes that define and reflect the American spirit. More information can be found on the North Carolina Symphony website. In Philadelphia , where the nation's founding story remains central to the city's civic identity, the company is supporting programming that brings history, culture and community together, including The Declaration's Journey at the Museum of the American Revolution, the Wawa Welcome America Festival, including World Cup 2026 watch parties on July 4, and The First Bank , which will officially open its first exhibition at the end of June. For current information, please refer to the Visit Philadelphia website.

, where the nation's founding story remains central to the city's civic identity, the company is supporting programming that brings history, culture and community together, including , which will officially open its first exhibition at the end of June. For current information, please refer to the Visit Philadelphia website. In Virginia , BofA is supporting Virginia 250's Mobile Museum Experience, which will include a hands-on, interactive, and immersive "museum on wheels," which will bring key stories of Virginia's rich history to schools, museums, local events, fairs, and more, highlighting every region of the state.

, BofA is supporting Virginia 250's Mobile Museum Experience, which will include a hands-on, interactive, and immersive "museum on wheels," which will bring key stories of Virginia's rich history to schools, museums, local events, fairs, and more, highlighting every region of the state. Bank of America is supporting the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library opening July 4 through a $5 million founding gift. The Library is opening in Medora, ND in the North Dakota Badlands and will explore the Roosevelt presidency, conservation, and civic responsibility. As a founding sponsor, Bank of America is supporting the development of the library and its inaugural exhibitions, including Theodore Roosevelt's White House and a featured photography exhibit by Pulitzer Prize–winning photographer David Hume Kennerly, a former Official White House Photographer who has documented thirteen consecutive U.S. presidents.

and will explore the Roosevelt presidency, conservation, and civic responsibility. As a founding sponsor, Bank of America is supporting the development of the library and its inaugural exhibitions, including Theodore Roosevelt's White House and a featured photography exhibit by Pulitzer Prize–winning photographer David Hume Kennerly, a former Official White House Photographer who has documented thirteen consecutive U.S. presidents. Bank of America announced a number of initiatives helping preserve presidential history, including an Art Conservation Project grant to the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery for the assessment and conservation of 110 presidential portraits and frames.

Bank of America recently partnered with Vet Tix to offer thousands of free FIFA World Cup 2026™ tickets to veterans, current military and first responders.

Frequently asked questions

Question: How is Bank of America supporting America 250?

Answer: Bank of America is supporting America 250 through cultural, civic and community programming, including expanded access to cultural institutions nationwide. You can find out more on our company website.

Question: What sites and organizations are participating in Museums on Us?

Answer: In July, Museums on Us will expand to 250 nonprofit cultural sites across 43 states and 158 cities. You can find one using the Museums on Us map website.

Question: How can cardholders participate?

Answer: Clients and customers with an active eligible Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank credit or debit card can participate during the first weekend of every month by presenting their card and a government-issued form of identification. Please check with the organization directly for individual operating hours

Question: How is Bank of America supporting presidential history?

Answer: Bank of America is proud to support the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library. BofA also supported the conservation of 110 presidential portraits at the National Portrait Gallery through the Bank of America Art Conservation ProjectTM.

Question: How is Bank of America supporting the National Archives?

Answer: The National Archives currently close at 5:30 p.m. With BofA's grant support, operating hours will be extended nightly until 10:00 p.m. ET through July 5, 2026, accommodating more visitors.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

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At Bank of America, we believe that investing in the arts has a positive impact on our lives. We support a wide range of nonprofit organizations with funding and programming to help make the arts more accessible to communities around the world and to preserve works of art and heritage sites for generations to come. For more information about how we support the arts, please visit our Bank of America arts website.

Reporters may contact

AnnMarie McDonald, Bank of America

Phone: 1.332.234.8635

[email protected]

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation