Bank of America Now Accepting Proposals for 2027 Art Conservation Project

Key points

Applications for the 2027 Bank of America Art Conservation Project ® will be accepted from Aug. 1 through Sept. 30, 2026.

will be accepted from Aug. 1 through Sept. 30, 2026. The program supports the conservation of historically or culturally significant artworks and artifacts around the world.

Eligible nonprofit cultural institutions may submit proposals through the Art Conservation Project website.

The Art Conservation Project has provided support for more than 15,000 objects in 40 countries since launching in 2010.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America is now accepting proposals for its 2027 Art Conservation Project through Sept. 30, 2026. The program provides grant funding to nonprofit museums, cultural institutions and conservation organizations undertaking projects to preserve historically or culturally significant artworks and artifacts.

Organizations interested in applying can find program details, eligibility requirements and application materials on the Bank of America Art Conservation Project® website.

"Art has a unique ability to connect people across cultures, generations and geographies," said Brian Siegel, Global Arts, Culture & Heritage executive at Bank of America. "By supporting the conservation of important works of art, we help preserve our shared cultural heritage and ensure these stories continue to inspire and inform communities around the world."

Since launching in 2010, Bank of America's Art Conservation Project has supported the conservation of more than 15,000 objects in 40 countries across a broad range of cultures, time periods and artistic disciplines.

Frequently asked questions

Question: Where can organizations learn about program eligibility?

Answer: Information about the 2027 application process can be found on the Art Conservation Project Frequently Asked Questions page.

Question: Why does Bank of America invest in art conservation?

Answer: Art and objects of cultural heritage are highly vulnerable to the effects of time. Conserving these works helps ensure that society can continue to be inspired by the richness of the human experience for generations to come.

Question: Where can I find information about previous projects?

Answer: Selections of previous projects can be found on the Art Conservation Project website.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving more than 69 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 60 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries and/or jurisdictions. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

At Bank of America, we believe that investing in the arts has a positive impact on our lives. We support a wide range of nonprofit organizations with funding and programming to help make the arts more accessible to communities around the world and to preserve works of art and heritage sites for generations to come. For more information about how we support the arts, please visit our Bank of America arts website.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact

AnnMarie McDonald, Bank of America

Phone: 1.332.234.8635

[email protected]

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation