Bank of America to Host Thousands of "Scaminars" to Help Protect Clients and Fight Fraud

Key points

By year-end 2026, Bank of America will conduct 2,500 in-person scam and fraud prevention seminars reaching tens of thousands of consumers across the U.S.

This grassroots initiative is designed to bring essential scam and fraud prevention education to local communities across the nation amidst the growing threat of digital financial scams.

Other tools and resources for protecting clients from fraud include more than 1 billion educational messages sent to clients each year, the Bank of America Security Center and 50 AI-enabled fraud detection models.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, Bank of America today announced it will host 1,000 in-person scam and fraud prevention seminars, also known as "Scaminars," throughout the remainder of 2026. This will increase the total number of sessions held since the program began to 2,500, reaching tens of thousands of consumers in local communities throughout the nation. Aligned with the current Elder Abuse Awareness Month, the bank will host hundreds of these seminars in June alone.

"Our commitment to financial safety goes beyond simply reacting to threats – it's about proactively empowering people with the knowledge they need," said Jenn Ehresmann, Head of Consumer Client Protection at Bank of America. "This program aims to strengthen the financial wellness of the communities we serve through greater accessibility to fraud and scam prevention training. The robust participation we have seen across all generations shows a clear need for this type of education at the local level."

Financial fraud and scams have become more sophisticated, making it harder for people to navigate digital threats. In 2025, financial scams from social media alone resulted in reported losses of $2.1 billion, an eightfold increase since 2020, according to the Federal Trade Commission. With a curriculum built by Better Money Habits®, Bank of America's free financial education platform, the seminars address this rising challenge head-on, providing attendees with crucial information on:

Identifying common digital fraud tactics and red flags.

tactics and red flags. Trending scams that may not be widely known.

Resources available to clients.

What to do if you become a victim.

The grassroots program brings fraud prevention education directly to local communities through Bank of America's network of more than 3,500 financial centers and 2,500 Bank of America employees who conduct fraud and scam prevention seminars. Bank of America has also partnered with local law enforcement and community organizations—including retirement centers and chambers of commerce—to expand the program's reach and impact.

"Fraud prevention begins with comprehensive awareness and education," said Andrew Cromwell, Trust and Financial Protection executive at Bank of America. "When people understand scams and their warning signs, they're better equipped to protect their finances and their loved ones."

BofA Security Center, Enhanced Fraud and Identity Monitoring

Bank of America continues to help protect clients through its enhanced Security Center – which lets clients manage online and mobile banking security options. The site brings together security features, tools, and fraud and scam education in a centralized, client‑friendly experience. Bank of America also using more than 50 AI-enabled fraud detection models to help spot fraudulent activity. In addition, Bank of America provides more than 1 billion educational messages to our clients each year, including details on emerging scams, red flags and preventative tools.

BofA Rewards members, who are enrolled in My Credit, also have access to enhanced fraud and identity monitoring. These My Credit features include dark web monitoring, Social Security Number monitoring, full-service identity restoration and more.

Frequently asked questions

Question: How do clients sign up for a seminar?

Answer: Bank of America clients can register at a participating financial center, in person or by phone. The seminars are free to attend for all clients and prospects.

Question: Who should participate in a seminar?

Answer: Bank of America's fraud and scam education seminars are applicable for clients of all ages. The program also includes sessions tailored to populations vulnerable to financial scams and fraud, including youth and young adults, as well as elderly adults, ensuring that everyone can access information most relevant to them.

Question: What other tools or resources does Bank of America offer to help protect consumers from scams and fraud?

Answer: Bank of America Security Center brings together a variety of security features and educational tools. Bank of America clients can access Security Center in Mobile and Online Banking to find additional information about the level of protection of their accounts and information. Additionally, Better Money Habits, Bank of America's free financial education platform, provides a variety of additional resources on these topics.

Question: How else is Bank of America protecting clients from scams and fraud?

Answer: Bank of America has a multifaceted approach to protecting clients, from prevention and detection processes, to providing resources to front-line associates and broad-based education for the community. Bank of America has heavily invested in its fraud prevention technology to combat future risks for clients. For example, the company has developed and implemented more than 50 AI models to help prevent and detect fraud.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact

Don Vecchiarello, Bank of America

Phone: 1.980.387.4899

[email protected]

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation