Banknote Market to register a growth of USD 2.47 billion at a CAGR of 4.18% | Rising Use of Durable Solutions for Printing Currencies is a Key Trend | Technavio

Our research report on " Banknote Market by Printer Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Banknote Market Report Key Highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate in 2021: 3.56%

Key market segments: Printer type (state-owned and commercial) and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America ).

, , MEA, and ). Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 31%

Banknote Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.18% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.56 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BNB Corp., CCL Industries Inc., Crane Co., De La Rue Plc, FNMT-RCM, Giesecke + Devrient GmbH, Joint Stock Company Goznak, Oberthur Fiduciaire SAS, Orell Fussli Holding AG, and Security Papers Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Banknote Market Trend

Use of Durable Solutions for Printing Currencies

The use of durable solutions including pure polymer substrates, hybrid substrates, paper/polymer composites, and superior varnishes and coatings has garnered prominence over the use of conventional paper notes in the recent years. The solutions are more tear-resistant, waterproof, and more impervious to contamination due to folding, soiling, and microorganisms. In addition, they aid in improving the lifespan of the currencies. Furthermore, the currencies printed on polymer substrates are highly secured while being equipped with additional features including a see-through window, quill, and serialized numbers. This will further result in the reprinting of currencies, in turn, boosting the market's growth during the forecast period.

Banknote Market Challenge

Transition Toward a Cashless Economy

The market has undergone a transition from metal coins to paper notes and from bank accounts to e-wallets. The various options for electronic payment methods include net banking, digital e-wallets, and mobile banking. Factors such as the rising discounts available on mobile wallets, increased convenience, faster transactions, and elimination of the need to carry cash have encouraged people to use digital payment platforms. There has been a significant increase in the use of debit and credit cards for payments. The rise in the number of cashless payment transactions by consumers poses a threat to banknotes.

Key Market Vendors Insights

The banknote market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. For instance, BNB Corp. offers banknotes under the brand name OVI.



Some of the key market vendors are:

BNB Corp.

CCL Industries Inc.

Crane Co.

De La Rue Plc

FNMT-RCM

Giesecke + Devrient GmbH

Joint Stock Company Goznak

Oberthur Fiduciaire SAS

Orell Fussli Holding AG

Security Papers Ltd.

Key Segment Analysis by Printer Type

State-owned

The state-owned printer type segment held the largest banknote market share in 2020. The global banknote market is likely to remain dominated by this segment during the forecast period owing to the importance of preserving national security.

·

Commercial

Regional Market Analysis

North America emerged as the largest revenue-generating regional segment of banknote market. 31% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for banknotes in North America. In addition, APAC will also contribute to the market growth owing to the high demand for banknotes from its large population base. US, China, UK, India, and Germany are some of the key revenue-generating economies of banknote market.

