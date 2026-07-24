BANKO OVERHEAD DOORS ACQUIRES SOUTHEASTERN GARAGE DOORS

Banko Overhead Doors, a Blue Ridge Construction Capital Portfolio Company, Partners with Southeastern Garage Doors of Charleston, Marking Its Entry into South Carolina

TAMPA, Fla., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Banko Overhead Doors ("Banko"), one of the Southeast's leading providers of residential garage door installation, repair, and services, has acquired Southeastern Garage Doors of Charleston, Inc. ("Southeastern Garage Doors" or "SGD"), a trusted provider of garage door installation, repair, and maintenance services throughout South Carolina's Charleston Tri-County (Lowcountry) area and the surrounding Coastal Carolinas region. The transaction marks Banko's first expansion into South Carolina and is a meaningful step in the company's vision to become the leading residential garage door installation and service provider in the Southeast United States.

Founded in 1999 by Leon Leggett and Steve Borders, Southeastern Garage Doors has spent more than 25 years building one of the region's most respected garage door businesses, earning lasting loyalty from homeowners and trusted relationships with leading local and national home builders. Operating from facilities in North Charleston and Bluffton, S.C., the SGD team has distinguished itself through a consistent commitment to quality craftsmanship, responsive service, and deep roots in the communities it serves.

"Leon and Steve built a remarkable business at Southeastern Garage Doors. Over years of hard work, they've earned a trusted reputation with homeowners and builders across the South Carolina coast. As we got to know their team, what struck us most wasn't just the quality of their work; it was how much their values mirrored our own. We are honored and look forward to continuing to carry the business forward alongside them."

— Michael Alfano, Chief Executive Officer, Banko Overhead Doors

"Looking to the next chapter for Southeastern Garage Doors, Steve and I wanted to find a partnership that would honor the relationships we've built with our employees, customers, and vendors. We found that fit in Banko, and we're excited to move forward with them."

— Leon Leggett, Co-Founder, Southeastern Garage Doors

The acquisition of SGD adds the attractive Charleston Metro, Lowcountry, and Coastal Carolinas regions to Banko's footprint, which today spans multiple Florida markets. A strong residential construction pipeline and active retrofit and service demand make the region a compelling opportunity, and Banko is well positioned to invest in building upon SGD's established foundation.

The SGD team will continue serving its homeowner and builder customers under the standards it has built over more than two decades, now with additional resources and support behind it. Banko's systems and back-office support were built to help strong local operators do more of what they already do well — without losing what makes them distinctive.

The acquisition reflects Banko's broader positioning as an acquirer of choice for founder-led residential garage door businesses across the Southeast. Banko offers sellers something that goes beyond purchase price: a genuine partner with direct industry expertise, a service-first culture built on accountability and care for its people, and a long-term commitment to preserving the local legacy and community identity that owners have spent careers building.

Banko is actively seeking founder-led residential garage door installation and service businesses across the Southeast that share its commitment to quality craftsmanship and community. Owners and advisors interested in exploring a partnership are encouraged to contact the team below.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Southeastern Garage Doors

Founded in 1999 by Leon Leggett and Steve Borders, Southeastern Garage Doors of Charleston, Inc. set out to provide higher-quality service and a more extensive product offering in the residential garage door market. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, the Company is a premier installation, repair, and service provider serving the greater Charleston Metro area, the Lowcountry, and broader Coastal Carolina regions. Over more than 25 years of operations, SGD's skillful technicians have built an enduring reputation for quality craftsmanship, exceptional customer care, and trusted relationships with homeowners and leading home builders across coastal South Carolina. For more information, visit www.southeasterngaragedoors.com.

About Banko Overhead Doors

Banko Overhead Doors is one of the Southeast's leading residential garage door installation, repair, and service companies. Founded and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Banko serves homeowners and production builders across multiple markets. Backed by Blue Ridge Construction Capital, Banko is executing a disciplined growth strategy centered on partnering with founder-led businesses that share its core values: Build Trust, Act with Accountability, Nurture Growth, Keep Customers First, and Own the Culture. Banko's long-term vision is to become the leading residential garage door installation and service provider in the Southeast United States. For more information, visit www.BankoDoors.com.

About Blue Ridge Construction Capital

Blue Ridge Construction Capital ("BRCC") is a building products focused private equity firm investing in family and founder-owned businesses that are seeking a collaborative, experienced partner to empower growth. BRCC partners with management teams to drive organic and M&A led growth strategies, leveraging its deep industry network, operational expertise, and values of integrity, transparency, and accountability. Banko Overhead Doors is one of BRCC's platform investments in the building products industry. For more information, visit www.blueridge-cc.com.

Media & Business Development Contacts

Banko Overhead Doors

5416 W. Sligh Ave., Suite 101 | Tampa, FL 33634

(727) 761-7836 | www.BankoDoors.com

Blue Ridge Construction Capital

Ben Hughes, Partner

[email protected] | www.blueridge-cc.com

SOURCE Blue Ridge Construction Capital