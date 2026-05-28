The luxury, bottle-free beauty brand offers customizable shampoo and conditioner bars designed for every hair type and concern while supporting sustainable beauty habits.

EPHRAIM, Utah, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bar & Bar, the modern bottle-free haircare brand transforming luxury haircare, announces the launch of its shampoo and conditioner bars, helping consumers simplify their summer beauty routines with salon-quality results at home.

Bar & Bar Premium Shampoo and Conditioner Bars Bring Salon-Quality Haircare Ease to Your Summer Routines

As more consumers seek sustainable, travel-friendly beauty solutions, shampoo and conditioner bars continue gaining popularity for their convenience, performance and eco-conscious design. Bar & Bar elevates the category with a premium, luxury, salon-grade product line created to address specific hair concerns and support all hair types.

Made in the USA with science-backed ingredients and targeted botanical actives, Bar & Bar's seven-bar system allows users to create a fully customizable haircare routine while eliminating unnecessary plastic bottles, fillers and excess waste. The concentrated formulas are designed to provide high-performance cleansing, hydration and nourishment in a compact, easy-to-use format ideal for summer travel and everyday use. Each bar fits easily into a carry-on and meets TSA regulations.

"Consumers no longer have to choose between sustainability and salon-quality performance," said Jon Burgoyne, CEO of Bar & Bar. "Our shampoo and conditioner bars are designed to deliver professional-level results while making haircare simpler, cleaner and more environmentally conscious. These are the best shampoo bars on the market, complemented with our conditioner bars."

Bar & Bar made its debut at Natural Products Expo West and has since made a noticeable entry into the beauty industry with its mix-and-match approach. With the exception of the clarifying duo, all formulas are color-safe. The line includes:

Thick + Voluminous: For thin, fine hair | Magnolia & Fig

For thin, fine hair | Magnolia & Fig Smooth + Sleek: For frizzy hair | Bergamot & Ocean

For frizzy hair | Bergamot & Ocean Health + Hydration: For dry scalp and hair | Sea Moss & Stone

For dry scalp and hair | Sea Moss & Stone Grow + Protect: For normal hair, supporting healthy growth | Ginger & White Rose

For normal hair, supporting healthy growth | Ginger & White Rose Curl Define + Moisture: For coily and curly hair | Santal & Amber

For coily and curly hair | Santal & Amber Clarify + Balance: For oily hair | Vanilla & Vetiver

For oily hair | Vanilla & Vetiver Bond + Repair: For damaged hair and split ends | Cashmere & Shea Flower

Priced at $24 each, Bar & Bar shampoo and conditioner bars are cruelty-free, non-GMO, and Leaping Bunny Certified, offering a chic, modern alternative to traditional bottled haircare products.

For more information, visit barandbar.com.

About Bar & Bar:

Bar & Bar is a modern, bottle-free haircare brand delivering salon-performance results through high-concentration shampoo and conditioner bars. Made in the USA with science-backed ingredients and targeted botanical actives, the seven-bar system allows for a fully customizable routine without plastic, fillers or excess waste. Cruelty-free, non-GMO and Leaping Bunny Certified, Bar & Bar redefines luxury haircare—bars over bottles, made chic.

SOURCE Bar & Bar