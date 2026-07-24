BARE IS THE NEW DONE: BUFF BEAUTY LAUNCHES A MOVEMENT FOR THE BARE NAIL

Founded by Birchbox co-founder Katia Beauchamp, Buff Beauty launches online today, with national retail expansion to follow in Fall 2026. Buff reframes the bare nail as a deliberate, affordable, elevated aesthetic through a skincare-inspired system of treatments and design-led tools for everything wrists down and ankles down.

Buff Beauty Multimedia

NEW YORK, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buff Beauty, a new nail care brand from Birchbox co-founder Katia Beauchamp, launches online today with a provocation: the bare nail is a style statement. Not a state of undress, not a nail caught between manicures, but a deliberate, polished look in its own right. The brand debuts at buffbeauty.com, with national retail expansion to follow in Fall 2026.

"For a long time, feeling 'done' has meant covering the natural nail with color," says Beauchamp. "Buff expands that definition. We're making the case that a bare nail is an accessible style statement, intentional, elevated, and entirely your own, not an afterthought or an absence of style."

Buff Beauty is built around a cultural shift already underway toward pared-back, intentional beauty, letting what is underneath shine through. For decades, looking "done" has meant covering the natural nail. Buff makes the opposite case: that a bare, beautifully kept nail can become your favorite "done" look.

The brand is not anti-polish. It's an alternative to the endless cycle of polish, breaks, resets, and long salon appointments, and creating simple habits for the parts of the body that are often overlooked. Buff's territory is everything wrists down and ankles down: the nails, hands, and feet, tipped off with bare nails, and tended with the same intention and design sensibility brought to facial skincare.

The collection spans 23 SKUs and brings a design-first point of view to a category long treated as purely functional. Developed with jewelry designer Susana Vega, pieces like the Sole Foot File, Dune Nail Brush, and RidgeRings are designed to be displayed as functional objects of art.

At its core is the Buff Routine, three steps modeled on the daily ritual of facial skincare and designed to make a beautifully bare nail effortless to maintain:

RESURFACE: Surface Exfoliant. A chemical exfoliant with Lactic Acid and Glycolic Acid that refines the natural nail surface and surrounding skin, prepping both for the treatments that follow.

RESTORE: Strengthening Serum. A base of humectants combined with Keratin Amino Acids and Biotin that delivers targeted care for stronger, more hydrated, healthier-looking nails and the skin around them.

REVIVE: Finishing Gel Oil. A gel oil with Olive Oil, Jojoba Oil, and Apricot Seed Oil that nourishes and seals in moisture for a smooth, glossy finish, like lipgloss for your nails.

"The best beauty routines are the ones you can actually keep," Beauchamp adds. "Whether you're between appointments, taking a break from polish, or wearing bare as your signature, Buff takes only a few minutes and looks intentional every time."

Buff Beauty is available today at buffbeauty.com, sold individually and in curated routine sets priced from $7 to $50, with national retail expansion to follow in Fall 2026. Follow @buff.beautyco.

SOURCE Buff Beauty