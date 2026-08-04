BareOrganics Coffees Added to Walmart Shelves and Probiogen's New Effervescent Probiotics, Already Named "Best Probiotics of the Year," Launched Exclusively at Walmart

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diya Beauty and Wellness, the parent company behind two beloved and trusted names in the health and wellness space, BareOrganics Superfoods and Probiogen Probiotics, are proud of the awards and reception that both brands are receiving. Their pride is buoyed by the exclusive Walmart and Walmart.com launch of Probiogen's newest innovation — Sport Biotic and Chill Biotic, effervescent pre-, pro-, and postbiotic supplements — which have already been named Best Probiotics of the Year by the Mindful Awards and the addition of BareOrganics Focus and Cardio Care coffees in Walmart stores nationwide. BareOrganics coffees are also available at other major retailers nationwide including Sprout's, HEB, Amazon.com.

Sport Biotic and Chill Biotic effervescents

BareOrganics has built its reputation on uncompromising ingredient standards, offering a full lineup of superfood powders, water enhancers, and teas — including its newest addition, a Matcha crafted specifically for cooking and culinary use --- and the multi-award winning coffees. BareOrganics Superfoods are USDA Certified Organic, gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, keto- and paleo-friendly, and many are Kosher, making them accessible to virtually every dietary lifestyle.

"BareOrganics' mission is to provide flavorful products that help to provide nutritional value with all natural herbs, proteins, minerals, vitamins and antioxidants and no added sugar. We are dedicated to creating science-backed wellness products that fit real people's everyday lives," said Angie Everhart, CEO.

BareOrganics has won numerous industry awards in each of the last three consecutive years since Diya Beauty and Wellness acquired these brands — a testament to the company's consistent commitment to quality, nutrition and great flavors. The company was named Best Organic Health & Wellness Products Company 2025 – USA and received the Excellence Award in Sustainable Production 2025 – USA by the Food and Drink Awards.

Walmart has just added BareOrganics Cardio Care and Focus coffees to their shelves. The coffees have earned a great deal of acclaim. Focus coffee was voted 2024 Product of the Year USA in the Best Functional Health Product category by the Mindful Awards. Coffee Brew Cups are 100% recyclable with biodegradable filters and grounds for less overall waste leading to the brand's commitment to sustainability.

Probiogen is reshaping how consumers think about digestive wellness and is redefining gut health with its effervescent innovations, with pre-, pro-, and postbiotic supplements that are delicious with all natural fruit flavors, simple to use (just drop half or all of a dissolvable tablet in a glass or bottle of water and watch it fizz), fast-working, and effective. Sport Biotic and Chill Biotic, are now available exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com.

Sport Biotic is formulated to support active lifestyles as a performance and recovery drink. Sport Biotic supports energy and endurance, replenishes electrolytes, supports muscle recovery and immune support.

Chill Biotic is a relaxing adaptogen drink. It helps to support stress relief, relaxation after a hard day, mood enhancement, and immunity and digestion. Both effervescents use smart spore technology with clinically proven strains.

Shortly after launch, these effervescents were honored as Best Probiotics of the Year award by the Mindful Awards, recognizing Probiogen's formulation quality, efficacy, and innovation in the crowded digestive health category.

"As we introduce Probiogen's newest innovations to Walmart shoppers nationwide, we're proud to do so with the recognition of an award that validates what our customers already know," says the company's CEO.

Media Contact:

Joann Geffen

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SOURCE Diya Beauty and Wellness