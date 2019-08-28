Barmes Introduces New Options From $249 For Design Forward Carry-On

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barmes, a lifestyle brand committed to improving the way people live, work and move, announces new accessory options to join their product lineup. The company that brought you the world's first carry-on with three separate hinging compartments, continues to elevate the travel experience with both leather and non-leather accessory options now available for purchase. For the first time ever, customers at all budget levels will be able to experience Barmes by choosing which accessories they want in Noir Black leather, Midnight Blue or Stone Gray fabric. With pledges starting at $249, Barmes is now accepting orders via Indiegogo and will begin shipping November 2019.

The Barmes carry-on gives travelers easy access to their essentials while staying upright and ready to move in portrait mode. Travelers can efficiently reach items such as passports, chargers, electronics and toiletries using the upper compartment and supplied accessories, while perfectly fitting the included laptop satchel in the lower compartment for easy removal during security checks. The rear compartment effortlessly stores clothing and other important items using the supplied organizational cubes, creating a seamless transition from work to play. Additional key features of the carry-on include TSA-approved locks to protect valuables and a retractable handle for quick navigation.

"Work finds a way to reach us even while on vacation, and when we travel for business it's always nice to have a few days to explore and play," said Paul Barmes, founder and designer of Barmes. "I wanted to create a carry-on that would be ready for any occasion, keeping your work, personal, and travel items separate and organized."

Barmes is available in three Kiwi-inspired colors (Cloud White, Golden Brush and All Black).

To learn more about Barmes and to back the project on Indiegogo, visit https://igg.me/at/barmes .

ABOUT BARMES

Founded in New Zealand, Barmes is an innovative lifestyle brand, committed to improving the way people live, work and move. Their mission is to promote a better every day through thoughtful design — developing helpful, stylish objects created to move with you. After years of fine-tuning, the company has created a lifestyle luggage that combines luxury and engineering, fully optimizing the way we travel. For more information, visit barmesdesign.com.

SOURCE Barmes

Related Links

https://barmesdesign.com

