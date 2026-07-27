Barranco Gold Announces OTCQB Listing and Receives DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barranco Gold Mining Corp. (CSE: BAR) (OTCQB: BRGMF) (FRA: 314) ("Barranco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BRGMF", enhancing visibility and accessibility for U.S. investors. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "BAR" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "314".

Barranco Gold logo

The OTCQB Venture Market is the premier marketplace for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies, including those in the mining and natural resource sectors. Companies listed on OTCQB are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on the OTC Markets website at www.otcmarkets.com.

The Company is also pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance the liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States.

"The OTCQB listing and DTC eligibility are important steps in broadening our shareholder base and making Barranco more accessible to U.S. investors as we advance our exploration programs in British Columbia," commented Reno J. Calabrigo, Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT BARRANCO GOLD MINING CORP.

Barranco Gold Mining Corp. is a Vancouver-based gold exploration company advancing the King Gold Project in British Columbia's Spences Bridge Gold Belt — 3,200 hectares across eight 100% owned mineral claims. Shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: BAR), the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB: BRGMF) and the Frankfurt exchange (FRA: 314). Additional information is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Reno J. Calabrigo

CEO & Director

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Barranco Gold Mining Corp