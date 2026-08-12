Barranco Gold Mining Corp. Provides Shareholder Update and Outlines 2026 Priorities

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barranco Gold Mining Corp. (CSE: BAR) (OTCQB: BRGMF) (FRA: 314) ("Barranco" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders on the King Gold Project and the Company's near-term priorities.

Dear Shareholders,

As we move through 2026, Barranco remains focused on advancing the King Gold Project in a disciplined, technically grounded manner. The project comprises eight 100%-owned mineral claims covering approximately 3,200 hectares in British Columbia's Nicola Mining Division. The King Gold Project is at an early stage of exploration, and no mineral resource estimate has been established.

Exploration progress and next steps

Exploration programs completed in 2020 and 2023 included systematic soil, rock and stream-sediment sampling, geological mapping and GPS-controlled surveying. The results identified multiple gold and copper geochemical anomalies across the Central, East and South grid areas. These anomalies are priority areas for systematic follow-up; they do not establish grade continuity, a mineral resource or economic viability.

As announced on June 9, 2026, the Company engaged Rio Minerals Ltd. to assist with technical planning, exploration coordination and project-level support for the 2026 exploration season. The current objective is to integrate prior data and evaluate appropriate next-step activities, which may include follow-up mapping and sampling, extensions to existing soil grids and geophysical surveying.

The nature, scope and timing of further work will depend on technical review, financing, permitting, contractor availability, weather conditions and approval by the Company's board of directors. Any decision to undertake drilling will be made only if prior work defines suitable targets and the required permits and financing are in place.

Improved access for U.S. investors

On July 27, 2026, Barranco's common shares commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol BRGMF and became eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company. The Company's common shares continue to trade on the CSE under BAR and in Frankfurt under 314. These market-access milestones facilitate access and settlement but do not assure liquidity or trading activity.

"Our priorities are straightforward: complete the technical work required to refine exploration targets, allocate capital carefully and communicate material developments accurately and promptly," said Reno J. Calabrigo, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Barranco. "The King Gold Project remains at an early stage, and we will measure progress against completed work and verified results."

We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders and look forward to reporting material developments as they occur.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Reno J. Calabrigo

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Derrick Strickland, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 — Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Strickland has verified the technical information disclosed in this release by comparing it with the Company's 2023 NI 43-101 technical report and the Company's previously disclosed 2020 and 2023 exploration results. No limitations were imposed on that verification. No new assays or exploration results are being reported in this release.

About Barranco Gold Mining Corp.

Barranco Gold Mining Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company advancing the King Gold Project in British Columbia's Spences Bridge Gold Belt. The project comprises eight 100%-owned mineral claims covering approximately 3,200 hectares. Barranco's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under BAR, on the OTCQB Venture Market under BRGMF and in Frankfurt under 314. Additional information is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.barrancogold.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this release includes statements concerning the Company's 2026 exploration planning; the nature, scope and timing of potential mapping, sampling, grid-extension and geophysical work; the evaluation and refinement of exploration targets; possible future drilling; the availability of financing, permits, personnel and contractors; and the Company's intention to report future developments.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including that the Company will be able to obtain sufficient financing and required permits, retain qualified personnel and contractors, complete planned work on acceptable terms and within expected timeframes, and that exploration activities will not be materially disrupted by weather, market conditions, regulatory changes or other events. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including exploration and geological risk, the risk that anomalies do not result in a mineral discovery, financing and dilution risk, permitting and regulatory risk, operational delays, contractor and equipment availability, weather, commodity-price volatility and general market conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Barranco Gold Mining Corp