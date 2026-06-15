Basware Named a Leader in Accounts Payable Invoice Automation

A new, independent evaluation names Basware as a Leader, recognizing its Invoice Lifecycle Management approach to governed AI, continuous compliance, and enterprise control

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Basware, the global leader in Invoice Lifecycle Management (ILM), has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Accounts Payable Invoice Automation Software, Q2 2026. Finance and AP leaders can read the full report here.

In its evaluation, Forrester wrote that, "Basware's distinctive vision redefines APIA (Accounts Payable Invoice Automation) through invoice lifecycle management, unifying inbound and outbound invoicing into a single compliant zero‑touch orchestration model. Its innovation and roadmap embed continuous compliance and governed agentic AI into a financial control plane, moving AP from automation to proactive, real‑time enterprise control."

"For years, accounts payable automation focused on one thing: processing invoices faster," said Jason Kurtz, Chief Executive Officer, Basware. "The world finance operates in has changed. Enterprises now manage dozens of e-invoicing mandates, increasingly sophisticated invoice fraud, sprawling multi-ERP estates, and growing pressure to put AI to work. Those forces compound, and a faster version of a broken process does not solve them. Basware's answer is Invoice Lifecycle Management."

Invoice Lifecycle Management is a single platform that governs every invoice from receipt through payment, across every entity and country. It unifies four capabilities: Governed Autonomy, Continuous Compliance, Financial Integrity, and Enterprise Control. Together they let finance teams adopt AI at the pace they choose while keeping every decision logged, compliant, and auditable.

"For us, being recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave validates the direction we're taking our customers around the future of finance," said Donna Wilczek, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Basware. "Most vendors stop at automation. That's just the beginning. Real value comes from governing the entire invoice lifecycle - touchless, compliant, and protected. That's what Basware Invoice Lifecycle Management delivers, and what we're building toward every day."

The evaluation assessed vendors across current offering, strategy, and customer feedback. Basware received the highest score possible, 5.0, in all six criteria within the strategy category, including vision, innovation, and roadmap. It also received the highest score possible in ten current offering criteria, including e-invoicing compliance, fraud and risk management, exception handling, and process monitoring.

Alongside current offering and strategy, the evaluation assessed customer feedback. Forrester wrote that "Customers choose Basware for its simple yet granular event and status tracking. They also praised the vendor's strong reporting and dashboarding features."

Read the evaluation

Disclaimer

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

About Basware

Basware is how the world's best finance teams gain complete control of every invoice, every time. Our Intelligent Invoice Lifecycle Management Platform ensures end-to-end efficiency, compliance, and control for all invoice transactions. Powered by the world's most sophisticated invoice-centric AI, trained on over 2.5 billion invoices, Basware's Intelligent Automation drives real ROI by transforming finance operations. We serve 6,500+ customers globally and are trusted by industry leaders including DHL, Heineken, and Sony. Fueled by more than 40 years of specialized expertise with $10+ trillion in total spend handled, we are pioneering the next era of finance. With Basware, now it all just happens.

SOURCE Basware