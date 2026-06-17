Baton Rouge Real Estate Experts Tracy Mathis and Cory DiBenedetto of the Southern Homes Team Break Down What It Costs to Buy a Home in Baton Rouge

The down payment is only one piece — closing costs, insurance, taxes, and reserves all factor into the real number.

BATON ROUGE, La., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How much money does a buyer actually need to purchase a home in Baton Rouge? A HelloNation article lays out the full cost, with Tracy bringing a background in mortgage lending to the breakdown.

Tracy Mathis and Cory DiBenedetto, Real Estate Experts

Baton Rouge Real Estate Experts Tracy Mathis and Cory DiBenedetto of the Southern Homes Team start with the down payment. A conventional loan starts as low as 3 percent down, and 20 percent is where private mortgage insurance goes away. An FHA loan needs 3.5 percent, and USDA and VA loans allow zero down for buyers who qualify. On a home near the Baton Rouge median of $275,000 to $300,000, that puts the down payment in the range of roughly $8,250 to $10,500 depending on the loan.

The article walks through the costs buyers tend to overlook. Closing costs run about 2 to 5 percent of the purchase price. Earnest money in Baton Rouge typically runs $500 to $2,000 and is applied toward the down payment or closing costs at closing. Homeowners insurance on a $300,000 home runs roughly $2,500 to $3,000 a year, with newer homes on the lower end. Flood insurance is a separate policy on some homes. Property taxes on a $300,000 home in Baton Rouge run roughly $2,400 to $3,200 a year depending on the district, once city taxes, fire district fees, and other special assessments are included, so buyers should confirm the exact amount for any specific address. Most lenders fold taxes and insurance into the monthly payment through escrow.

The article advises keeping a cash cushion after closing and getting pre-approved before shopping, since a lender turns all of these pieces into one clear number. Baton Rouge Real Estate Experts Tracy Mathis and Cory DiBenedetto of the Southern Homes Team are presented as a local resource for buyers working out what they can afford.

How Much Money Do You Need to Buy a Home in Baton Rouge? features insights from Baton Rouge Real Estate Experts Tracy Mathis and Cory DiBenedetto of the Southern Homes Team, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation