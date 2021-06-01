Battery Analyzers Market to grow by USD 19.84 million through 2025|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges|Technavio
Jun 01, 2021, 11:30 ET
Technavio has been monitoring the battery analyzers market and it is poised to grow by USD 19.84 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the battery analyzers market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?
Portable is the leading segment in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 3%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
ACT Meters (UK) Ltd., Cadex Electronics Inc., Eagle Eye Power Solutions LLC, Fluke Corp., Kussmaul Electronics Co. Inc., Maccor Inc., Meco Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Midtronics Inc., PulseTech Products Corp., and Robert Bosch GmbH are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the growing demand for power backup solutions. However, the emergence of fuel cell solutions will impede the market growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
53% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ACT Meters (UK) Ltd., Cadex Electronics Inc., Eagle Eye Power Solutions LLC, Fluke Corp., Kussmaul Electronics Co. Inc., Maccor Inc., Meco Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Midtronics Inc., PulseTech Products Corp., and Robert Bosch GmbH are some of the major market participants. Although the growing demand for power backup solutions, the growing penetration of consumer electronics, and the increasing government support for EVs will offer immense growth opportunities, the emergence of fuel cell solutions is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this battery analyzers market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Battery Analyzers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The battery analyzers market is segmented as below:
- Product
o Portable
o Stationary
- Geography
o APAC
o North America
o Europe
o South America
o The Middle East and Africa
Battery Analyzers Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The battery analyzers market report covers the following areas:
- Battery Analyzers Market Size
- Battery Analyzers Market Trends
- Battery Analyzers Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increasing government support for EVs as one of the prime reasons driving the Battery Analyzers Market growth during the next few years.
Battery Analyzers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist battery analyzers market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the battery analyzers market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the battery analyzers market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of battery analyzers market vendors
