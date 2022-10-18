Battery Materials Global Market Report 2022: Innovation and Advances in Lithium-Ion Battery Technology Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery Materials Market by Battery Type (Lead-Acid, Lithium-ion), Material (Cathode, Anode, Electrolyte), Application (Automotive, EV, Portable devices, industrial), and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global battery material market size is estimated to be USD 57.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period to reach USD 120.4 billion by 2027. The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors such as increasing demand for sustainable vehicles and energy storage system, portable devices, and electronics product.

The lithium ion type battery is expected to register the highest CAGR of the overall battery materials market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Lithium ion batteries are used in the Evs, portable device, and electronics product. For many years China has been the top EVs manufacturers and consumer. The country's top position in the Evs and portable devices has helped Asia Pacific gain a significant share in the global battery materials market. Growing economy, such as India, China, and Indonesia are also actively engaged in EVs and electronics product production that have boost the demand for battery materials. This scenario is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The electric vehicle application is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Electric vehicle is the market driver in this segment globally. Growth in applications, including electric vehicles, portable device, and electronics product. There is strong demand for these applications from the Asia Pacific region, especially from developing countries such as China, India, South Korea, Japan, and Indonesia. Global battery material manufacturers are establishing their manufacturing facilities or sales offices in these emerging regions to cater to the increasing demand.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth of HEVs, PHEVs, and EVs to Accelerate Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries

High Demand for Lithium-Ion Technology in Renewable Energy Industry

Growth in Consumer Electronic Devices

Restraints

Stringent Safety Requirements for Batteries During Operation

Inadequate Charging Infrastructure

Opportunities

Use of Batteries in Energy Storage Devices

Innovation and Advances in Lithium-Ion Battery Technology

Challenges

Regulations and Safety Issues Related to Lead-Acid Battery Materials

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Battery Materials Market, by Battery Type

7 Battery Materials Market, by Material

8 Battery Materials Market, by Application

9 Battery Materials Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Adjacent/Related Markets

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Basf

Entek

Gravita India

Johnson Matthey

Kureha Corporation

L&F

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Company

Nei Corporation

Nexeon Limited

Nichia Corporation

Posco

Pulead Technology Industry

Shanshan Technology

Showa Denko

Sumitomo Corporation

Tanaka Chemicals

Toda Kogyo Corp.

Toray Industries

Ube Corporation

Umicore

Zhangjiagang Guotai Huarong Chemical New Material

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8bjgoy

