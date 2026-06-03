Battison Honda Welcomes the All-Electric 2026 Honda Prologue to Its Showroom in Oklahoma City

Electric vehicle shoppers in Oklahoma City can now explore the 2026 Honda Prologue at the Battison Honda dealership.

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Battison Honda is proud to announce the arrival of the all-electric 2026 Honda Prologue at its Oklahoma City showroom. As Honda continues to expand its electrified vehicle lineup, the Prologue offers drivers a compelling blend of zero-emission performance, innovative technology and SUV versatility.

2026 Honda Prologue Red on the road

The 2026 Honda Prologue is designed for drivers seeking a practical and capable electric SUV without sacrificing comfort or convenience. Built with an 85-kWh battery, the Prologue offers up to 308 miles of EPA-estimated range on front-wheel-drive models and up to 294 miles on available all-wheel-drive variants. Dual-motor AWD models generate up to 300 horsepower, providing confident acceleration and responsive performance.

Drivers can also take advantage of DC fast charging capability, which can recharge the battery from 20% to 80% in approximately 35 minutes under appropriate conditions. This feature helps make longer road trips and daily commuting more convenient for EV owners.

Inside the cabin, the 2026 Honda Prologue features a modern technology suite designed to keep drivers connected and informed. Available features include Google built-in, wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, wireless smartphone charging and HondaLink® Connected by OnStar. These technologies help drivers access navigation, entertainment and vehicle information with ease.

Safety remains a key focus for the 2026 Honda Prologue. Every model comes equipped with Honda Sensing®, a suite of driver-assist and safety technologies. Standard features include Forward Collision Alert with Pedestrian Detection, Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Centering Assist, Blind Zone Steering Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and Rear Park Assist. These systems help drivers maintain awareness and confidence on the road. Available higher trims add premium safety and convenience technologies such as a 360-degree camera system and head-up display.

As more consumers consider electric vehicles, Battison Honda is committed to helping shoppers understand the benefits of EV ownership. The dealership's knowledgeable team can assist customers with questions about charging solutions, driving range, available features and financing options.

In addition to offering new Honda vehicles, Battison Honda provides automotive financing resources, service support and customer-focused assistance throughout the ownership experience. The dealership serves drivers throughout Oklahoma City and surrounding communities seeking dependable transportation solutions.

Local shoppers interested in learning more about the 2026 Honda Prologue can visit the dealership at 8700 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73162, to explore available inventory and speak with product specialists at 405-495-5800 about electric vehicle technology.

Media Contact: Artie Brylev, 405-495-5800, [email protected]

SOURCE Battison Honda