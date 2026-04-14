Bausch Health's Dermatology Business, Ortho Dermatologics, Announces the Launch of Biafine®, an Iconic French Skincare Product, Through Convenient Online Ordering

The skin recovery emulsion for dry, sensitive, or stressed skin is now available through select online channels

LAVAL, QC, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics, today announced Biafine® Skin Recovery Emulsion is now offered through convenient online ordering in the United States. The well-known French skincare formula is available through select online channels.

First developed in France in 1971, Biafine® is a lightweight emulsion formula designed to support the skin's natural barrier function while helping to maintain skin hydration and comfort. For decades, the formula has been recognized by dermatologists and consumers for its unique texture and versatility in skincare routines. The renowned formulation is gentle enough for sensitive skin, helps soothe skin, and is clinically proven to support the skin barrier. Its versatility in skincare routines has contributed to Biafine's recognition among dermatologists and consumers alike.

Tom Stern, Vice President and General Manager of the Ortho Dermatologics business reflected, "We are proud to offer dermatology practices and patients access to a formula that has earned the trust of both professionals and consumers for decades."

Biafine is available directly to patients through select online channels, including Amazon. Dermatology practices can provide the product through the Ortho Dermatologics Direct platform which supports in-office access when a dermatologist recommends it as part of a skincare regimen.

For more information about Biafine, please visit www.biafine.com.

About Biafine®

Biafine® is a French-developed skincare emulsion introduced in 1971, designed to support the skin's natural barrier function while maintaining hydration and comfort. For decades, the formula has been recognized by dermatologists and consumers for its unique texture and versatility in skincare routines. Biafine is offered in the United States as a cosmetic for skincare.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neuroscience, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. Our dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics is one of the largest prescription and aesthetic dermatology businesses dedicated to helping patients in the treatment of a range of conditions, including psoriasis, onychomycosis, actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis and other dermatoses. More information can be found at https://www.ortho-dermatologics.com and connect with us on LinkedIn. For more information about Bausch Health, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Biafine is a registered trademark of Ortho Dermatologics or its affiliates.

© 2026 Ortho Dermatologics or its affiliates.



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SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.