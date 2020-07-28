B&B Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Receives ISO 9001:2015 Certification

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B&B Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a repackager and wholesaler of bulk raw chemicals, equipment, and supplies used in pharmaceutical compounding, is pleased to announce that the company has completed the International Organization for Standardization (ISO®) 9001:2015 certification for its Quality Management Systems (QMS). The global certification body National Quality Assurance, U.S.A., assessed and approved the certification.

ISO 9001 is the internationally recognized standard for QMS. It is the most widely used QMS standard in the world, with over 1.1 million certificates issued to organizations in 178 countries. ISO 9001 is based on several quality management principles including a strong customer focus, the motivation and implication of top management, the process approach and continual improvement. ISO 9001 helps ensure that customers get consistent, good-quality products and services, which in turn brings many business benefits.

"I am extremely proud of the B&B team for achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification," said B&B Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s President Matthew Johnson. "This has been a true team effort reflective of our commitment to growth, development, and continued improvement within our quality systems. ISO 9001:2015 also provides our customers with confidence in B&B's processes while also helping to ensure the safety and integrity of their drug supply chain."

About B&B Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Founded in 1997, B&B Pharmaceuticals is a repackager and wholesale distributor of high-quality active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), equipment, and supplies used in pharmaceutical compounding. Specializing in controlled substances, hormones, and specialty bulk sourcing, B&B continually strives to achieve excellence in quality and customer service. B&B is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. Visit www.bbpharm.net for additional information.

B&B Pharmaceuticals Circle Logo

