BBG Names Marc Nassif Executive Managing Director of Government Services

DALLAS, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BBG, one of the nation's largest independent commercial real estate services firms and the industry's first bundled service provider, today announced the promotion of Marc Nassif, MAI, LEED AP, MRICS to Executive Managing Director of Government Services.

In his expanded role, Mr. Nassif will continue leading the growth of BBG's Government Services practice, identifying new opportunities with federal, state and local agencies while expanding the firm's capabilities to meet the evolving needs of public-sector clients.

Marc Nassif, MAI, LEED AP, MRICS, BBG Executive Managing Director of Government Services

Since launching BBG's Government Services Team in 2023, Mr. Nassif has built the practice into one of the firm's fastest-growing business lines by strengthening service alignment, improving proposal infrastructure and implementing AI-assisted workflows that increased efficiency and proposal win rates.

"Government Services is an important strategic growth sector for BBG, and Marc has demonstrated the vision and leadership to build it into a significant contributor to the firm's long-term success," said Bill Britain, CEO of BBG. "He has created a cross-functional team, established a highly collaborative platform and positioned us to expand our relationships with government agencies nationwide. We are excited to see him continue building on that momentum in this new role."

Mr. Nassif has played a key role in BBG's growth for many years, leading merger and acquisition strategy, operational integration and organizational design as the firm expanded to more than 50 offices nationwide. His experience spans commercial real estate, technology-enabled services and large-scale operations, with a focus on innovation, operational excellence and long-term value creation.

"I'm honored by the opportunity to continue growing our Government Services practice," said Nassif. "The success we've achieved has been made possible by the collaboration and expertise of teams across BBG. I look forward to expanding our relationships with government agencies and identifying new opportunities to deliver value to our clients and the communities they serve."

About BBG

With 50 offices nationwide, BBG is a leading independent commercial real estate valuation and assessment firm. We enable businesses to make smarter financial decisions with clarity and confidence. As a one-stop shop, our services cover every step of the CRE lifecycle. For more information about BBG, please visit www.bbgres.com.

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SOURCE BBG, Inc.