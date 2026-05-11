BCE to participate in the TD Cowen 28th Annual Telecom & Media Conference

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BCE Inc.

May 11, 2026, 07:00 ET

MONTRÉAL, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Curtis Millen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 28th Annual Telecom & Media Conference in Toronto on Thursday, May 14th, 2026, at 10:30 am eastern.

A live webcast will be available on BCE's website.

About BCE

BCE is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

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1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

Media inquiries:
Ellen Murphy
[email protected]

Investor inquiries:
Krishna Somers
[email protected]

SOURCE BCE Inc.

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