BD Accelerates Advanced Tissue Regeneration Strategy with Landmark PREVENT Trial

Enrollment completed in the first large-scale randomized study evaluating Phasix™ Mesh for incisional hernia prevention, a significant unmet need following abdominal surgery

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced a significant milestone in its advanced tissue regeneration strategy and expansion efforts with successful completion of enrollment in the PREVENT clinical trial evaluating Phasix™ Mesh for the prevention of incisional hernias.

Phasix Flat Mesh

The study enrolled 477 patients across 32 sites in the United States and Europe, making it the first large, randomized study evaluating prophylactic reinforcement for incisional hernia prevention using a resorbable mesh, a common complication following abdominal surgery for which no products are currently approved.

"PREVENT reflects our commitment to extending the impact of advanced tissue regeneration into new areas of patient care," said Rian Seger, worldwide president of Surgery at BD. "By evaluating Phasix™ Mesh in hernia prevention, we are building on decades of innovation in abdominal wall surgery and generating evidence that could help broaden the role of regenerative technologies for patients at risk of post-surgical complications. We are grateful to the investigators, clinical sites and patients whose participation made this achievement possible."

The PREVENT trial aims to generate robust clinical evidence evaluating Phasix™ Mesh for the prevention of incisional hernia following elective open midline abdominal surgery in patients at high risk of developing a hernia.

Patients will continue to be followed through the study's primary endpoint at 24 months, with longer-term follow-up planned through five years to further evaluate safety and clinical outcomes. Following completion of the primary endpoint assessments, data from the study are expected to support a planned submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as part of the regulatory pathway for this indication.

About BD

BD is one of the world's largest pure-play medical technology companies with a Purpose of advancing the world of health™ by driving innovation across medical essentials, connected care, biopharma systems and interventional. The company supports those on the frontlines of healthcare by developing transformative technologies, services and solutions that optimize clinical operations and improve care for patients. Operating across the globe, with more than 60,000 employees, BD delivers billions of products annually that have a positive impact on global healthcare. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase clinical efficiency, improve safety and expand access to healthcare. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

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Media Investors Matt Marcus

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SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)