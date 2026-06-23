Recognition from Vizient validates CentroVena One™ as a breakthrough innovation designed to simplify central line insertion and enhance patient and clinician safety

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that its BD® CentroVena One™ Insertion System has been awarded an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient®, the nation's largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company. This contract recognizes products with the potential to drive meaningful improvements in healthcare delivery.

BD Awarded Vizient Innovative Technology Contract for CentroVena One™ Insertion System

The contract was awarded following a review by hospital experts serving on Vizient's client-led councils, and recognizes that CentroVena One™ offers differentiated capabilities through its all-in-one design with the potential to enhance clinical care, improve patient and clinician safety and streamline procedural workflows.

"Receiving a Vizient Innovative Technology contract recognizes the innovation behind CentroVena One™ and its potential to redefine how central lines are placed," said Eric Borin, worldwide president, Medication Delivery Solutions at BD. "It validates the clear clinical need we are hearing from customers for a simpler, more standardized approach to central line insertion, helping clinicians work more efficiently while supporting safer patient care. We're excited to bring this innovation to more Vizient clients, clinicians and the patients they serve."

Traditional central line insertion may involve dozens of steps and multiple component exchanges, creating potential opportunities for error, contamination and delay. The CentroVena One™ Insertion System is the first and only all-in-one central venous catheter insertion system designed to simplify central line placement and enhance patient safety. By integrating the guidewire, needle, syringe and catheter into a single system, it streamlines workflow and reduces procedural complexity with 30% fewer steps and a 50% reduction in maximum procedure time* compared to standard techniques.

The system also incorporates safety-focused design elements which may reduce contamination risk and protect against complications such as air and guidewire embolism, needlestick injury and clinician blood exposure. CentroVena One™ is designed to bring greater consistency to the procedure and support more efficient workflows.

"Through the Vizient client-led council evaluation process, CentroVena One™ Insertion System demonstrated the potential to offer meaningful differentiation in today's competitive landscape. After careful review, the council recommended an Innovative Technology contract to BD," said Kelly Flaharty, associate vice president, contract operations for Vizient.

Vizient represents a diverse client base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers and has a portfolio that represents more than $156 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with client-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to healthcare. If it is determined that a product is innovative, Vizient may award a contract outside of the competitive bid cycle.

*Compared to a traditional CVC in a head-to-head simulation study (N = 49) published in The Journal of Emergency Medicine (December 2025). Results may not reflect actual clinical performance.

About BD

BD is one of the world's largest pure-play medical technology companies with a Purpose of advancing the world of health™ by driving innovation across medical essentials, connected care, biopharma systems and interventional. The company supports those on the frontlines of healthcare by developing transformative technologies, services and solutions that optimize clinical operations and improve care for patients. Operating across the globe, with more than 60,000 employees, BD delivers billions of products annually that have a positive impact on global healthcare. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase clinical efficiency, improve safety and expand access to healthcare. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

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SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)