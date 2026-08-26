BE DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Bloom Energy Corporation Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

Important Notice Regarding Alleged Scandium Sourcing and "No China Supply Chain" Misrepresentations

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between February 27, 2025 and July 8, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Bloom Energy shares fell $15.28 per share, or 5.7%, on July 8, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume. The lead plaintiff deadline is September 28, 2026.

The Alleged Scandium Sourcing Methodology

Scandium is a rare earth metal used as a dopant to stabilize the zirconia-based ceramic electrolyte inside Bloom Energy's solid oxide fuel cells. Throughout the Class Period, the Company told the market that its supply chain "does not have significant exposure to China." The lawsuit contends that Bloom Energy in fact obtained scandium through intermediaries who sourced the metal from China, and that the Company understated the extent of that reliance.

Key Scandium Sourcing Allegations for Shareholders

A July 8, 2026 Hunterbrook Media report traced four separate China-linked routes into the Company's supply chain, including scandium oxide shipped directly to a Delaware plant.

A sales representative of Hunan Oriental Scandium, which claims over 50% of the global market for fuel-cell-grade scandium oxide, reportedly stated: "We are also BE's largest supplier of scandium."

Asked how the material reaches U.S. customers under Beijing's export controls, the representative reportedly replied: "Not exported directly."

Scandium-bearing ceramics and powders allegedly flowed through intermediaries in Thailand, Japan, and South Korea before arriving in the United States.

flowed through intermediaries in Thailand, Japan, and South Korea before arriving in the United States. The complaint alleges Bloom Energy's positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects therefore lacked a reasonable basis.

The Rare Earth Export Control Factor

According to the lawsuit, Beijing's tightened export controls on rare earths and escalating U.S. tariff policy made the geographic origin of scandium a material fact to investors evaluating cost and supply risk. The action claims the market was deprived of that information until the July 2026 report.

"This case presents important questions about supply chain disclosure obligations in the clean energy sector, particularly where a company repeatedly told investors it had no China supply chain for a critical rare earth input. The complaint alleges shareholders purchased shares without accurate information about the origin of that material." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BE Lawsuit

Q: What is the BE class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) alleging materially false and misleading statements between February 27, 2025 and July 8, 2026. Shares fell approximately 5.7% after a published report alleged the Company was reliant on Chinese scandium routed through intermediary countries. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who is eligible to join the BE investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased BE stock or securities between February 27, 2025 and July 8, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the BE lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Bloom Energy made materially false or misleading statements regarding the absence of Chinese exposure in its supply chain and its sourcing of scandium. When the alleged China-linked sourcing routes were reported, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do BE investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my BE shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis, with no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP