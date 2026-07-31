Be Strong Announces New Leadership and the Next Chapter of Its Legacy

Organization appoints new Governance Board members, names Advisory Board Co-Chairs, honors Cheryl Ambrose's legacy, and previews the launch of its inaugural Student Advisory Board.

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Be Strong, the national nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the mental, emotional, and relational health of young people, today announced a new chapter in its leadership with the appointment of new Governance Board members, new Advisory Board Co-Chairs, and the upcoming launch of its inaugural Student Advisory Board.

The leadership announcements reflect more than organizational growth. They represent more than a decade of intentionally building a leadership model where experience, lived perspective, and servant leadership work together to strengthen Be Strong's future while ensuring the voices of young people continue to help shape its mission.

"Organizations don't become stronger because of one leader—they become stronger because people choose, generation after generation, to carry the mission forward," said Ashleigh Cromer, CEO and Chair of the Be Strong Governance Board. "For more than a decade, we've intentionally invested in leaders who bring diverse experience, compassionate hearts, and a shared belief that every person deserves access to hope, help, and healing. This next chapter honors those who helped build Be Strong, welcomes new leaders prepared to guide our future, and creates even more opportunities for young people to shape the work designed to support them. That is how lasting impact is created. That is legacy."

This transition also reflects years of intentional succession planning led by Jonica Armstrong, a founding member of the Be Strong Advisory Board, whose vision helped establish an Advisory Board designed to grow. From its inception, Armstrong believed the Board should continually develop new leaders prepared to strengthen the mission for years to come. Her stewardship laid the foundation for the appointments announced today and reflects Be Strong's long-standing commitment to leadership that is intentionally cultivated, shared, and sustained.

As part of this transition, Be Strong has appointed Erika J. Davis, CRP, Manager of Inclusion at JM Family Enterprises, and Dr. Pamela Morris Perez, Professor of Applied Psychology at New York University, to its Governance Board following their distinguished service on the organization's Advisory Board. Together, they bring nationally recognized expertise in corporate leadership, inclusion, adolescent mental health, prevention science, and organizational strategy that will help guide Be Strong's continued growth and impact.

The Governance Board also chose to recognize Cheryl Ambrose as a Legacy Board Member, honoring the Governance Board appointment she proudly accepted before her passing in July 2026. Cheryl dedicated nearly three decades to advancing occupational safety and health while becoming a nationally respected advocate for mental health, suicide prevention, and worker well-being throughout the construction industry. Her influence extended well beyond her profession and deeply impacted Be Strong's mission.

"Cheryl never looked for recognition, only opportunities to serve," Cromer said. "She believed deeply that every person mattered and deserved to know they were never alone. That wasn't simply something she supported through Be Strong. It was how she lived. Upholding her appointment recognizes not only her leadership, but the extraordinary legacy of compassion, humility, and service she leaves behind."

Reflecting on Cheryl's legacy, her husband, Jeff Ambrose, shared:

"Cheryl's determination to help others came from what she had seen and experienced throughout her life. She understood the challenges people were facing, from addiction and mental health struggles to the pressures people carry quietly every day, and when she saw an opportunity to help, she never hesitated to step in.

When Cheryl talked about becoming part of the Be Strong family, her eyes would light up. It brought together so much of what mattered to her: helping others, creating safer and stronger communities, and making sure people knew they did not have to face difficult things alone. No matter how busy she was, she always found time to participate when asked.

Her faith wasn't something she simply talked about. You saw it in how she lived, how she served, and how she showed up for people."

The organization also announced the appointment of Jesula Jeannot and Mike Pepperman as Co-Chairs of the Be Strong Advisory Board, marking another important milestone in the organization's leadership evolution.

For Jeannot, the appointment represents a remarkable full-circle journey. Nearly a decade ago, she joined Be Strong as one of its very first Student Representatives. Since then, she has served as an intern, speaker, staff member, and national advocate before now assuming leadership of the Advisory Board.

"Every opportunity to lead is really an opportunity to serve," said Jeannot. "I'm incredibly honored to step into the role of Co-Chair of the Be Strong Advisory Board. What makes this moment even more meaningful is knowing that my journey with Be Strong began as one of its very first Student Representatives. To now have the opportunity to help lead the Advisory Board is a full-circle reminder that when you serve with purpose, every chapter prepares you for the next.

"Be Strong has always represented more than a mission to me. It represents the belief that when we invest in people, empower young leaders, and create communities rooted in compassion, connection, and kindness, we build spaces where everyone feels seen, supported, and less alone. I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue advancing this work alongside such passionate individuals and excited to contribute to bold ideas, meaningful collaboration, and a future that inspires others to lead with heart and create lasting impact."

Pepperman, a longtime supporter of Be Strong and father of three daughters, said the organization's work resonates with him on both a personal and professional level.

"As the father of three daughters, Be Strong's mission to strengthen the mental, emotional, and relational health of young people isn't just something I believe in, it's personal," Pepperman said. "Be Strong's grassroots, peer-to-peer model meets young people where they are and empowers them to show up for one another in ways that create lasting impact. I'm genuinely excited to partner with and learn from Jesula and the entire Be Strong organization as we further tap into their extensive expertise and roll up our sleeves to continue expanding Be Strong's awareness and reach."

Looking ahead, Be Strong also previewed the launch of its inaugural Student Advisory Board, a new initiative designed to ensure young people have a formal voice in helping shape the organization's future. Building upon the insight and leadership of thousands of Student Representatives nationwide, The Student Advisory Board will provide direct insight into the issues young people are navigating today while helping shape national awareness campaigns, program development, peer engagement, and strategic priorities. The initiative reinforces Be Strong's belief that the people closest to today's challenges should have a meaningful voice in designing tomorrow's solutions.

These appointments also mark several transitions within Be Strong's Advisory Board. Christine Ackerson, Patrick Chapman, Sameer Hinduja, and Amy Stevenson concluded their service on the Advisory Board after contributing their time, expertise, and commitment to strengthening the organization's mission. Be Strong extends its sincere gratitude for their dedicated leadership and meaningful contributions.

The organization's leadership now includes Ashleigh Cromer as CEO and Chair of the Governance Board, joined by Governance Board Members Dr. Francine Baugh-Stewart, Erika J. Davis, CRP, Elias Janetis, Dr. Pamela Morris Perez, Dr. Mike Rozenblum, William "Will" Weyrowski, and Cheryl Ambrose, recognized as a Legacy Board Member. The Advisory Board is led by Co-Chairs Jesula Jeannot and Mike Pepperman, alongside Jonica Armstrong, Erin Chin, Torarie Durden, Sneha Jogi, Michael Steven Levine, Fire Chief Jeffrey Levy, Ambrosia Long, Nicole Oropesa, Margy Stevens, and Joshua A. Aparicio Swain.

The appointments announced today represent more than new leadership roles. They reflect Be Strong's belief that leadership is measured not by titles, but by service. From Jonica Armstrong's vision to build an Advisory Board designed for future generations, to Cheryl Ambrose's enduring example of compassion, to Jesula Jeannot's journey from Student Representative to Advisory Board Co-Chair, and to the students who will soon help shape the organization's future, each leader reflects the same enduring truth: when people choose to invest in others, lives are changed, hope grows stronger, and lasting legacies are created.

As Be Strong enters its next chapter, its mission remains unchanged: ensuring every person knows help is here, hope is possible, and they are never alone.

ABOUT BE STRONG

Be Strong is a national charity dedicated to strengthening mental, emotional, and relational health by increasing access to help, support, and care. Through the Be Strong App, peer-to-peer leadership programs, resilience education, crisis support resources, and innovative care partnerships, Be Strong equips individuals and communities with practical tools that ensure help is available when it is needed most.

For donations, media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or to learn more, visit BeStrong.org

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SOURCE Be Strong