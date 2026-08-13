Beach House Group Sells Majority Stake in BÉIS to Samsonite in $210 Million Deal

Transaction marks the 2nd exit by the Los Angeles based incubator and its largest to date

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beach House Group, the Los Angeles-based beauty incubator behind BÉIS, Pattern Beauty, Noyz, Moon, Florence By Mills and other breakout consumer brands, today announced the sale of a majority stake in BÉIS - the direct-to-consumer luggage and travel accessories brand it co-founded with actress and entrepreneur Shay Mitchell, to Samsonite Group.

Shaun Neff

The transaction represents Beach House Group's second brand exit and its largest to date, reinforcing the beauty incubator's model: build, operate, and scale consumer brands from the ground up, then partner with strategic acquirers and investment firms positioned to accelerate their next chapter of growth.

Since BÉIS launched in 2018, Beach House Group's operational and incubation expertise as well as their brand-building playbook have helped grow it into one of the most recognized names in modern travel, known for its accessible, design-forward luggage along with a devoted community built through Mitchell's creative direction. The brand has delivered rapid, profitable growth, generating approximately $210 million in 2025 revenue at attractive margins. The incubator's capabilities are especially well suited to rapid growth, retailer relationships and team building. Beach House Group was instrumental in recruiting the operating team, whose performance has been truly outstanding.

"When we started Beach House Group, the goal was never to build one great brand but to build a company that could do it again and again," said Shaun Neff, Founder of Beach House Group. "BÉIS is just an example of the rapid growth we can bring to brands - we have many on our roster already attracting acquisition attention. We are launching our next beauty category defining brand in mid 2027. This is just the beginning of what you'll see Beach House Group do."

The transaction has a total enterprise value of $210 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis, subject to a customary adjustment for net working capital. Beach House Group as majority shareholder will be selling their full 70% stake in this transaction.

Beach House Group's largest investor is the consumer-focused private equity firm Monogram Capital Partners.

About Beach House Group

Beach House Group is the LA-based brand incubator founded by Shaun Neff, built to disrupt the beauty industry and build legacy brands. Its portfolio includes PATTERN with Tracee Ellis Ross, BÉIS with Shay Mitchell, MOON with Kendall Jenner, NOYZ, Marlowe and Florence by Mills with Millie Bobby Brown.

For press inquires: [email protected]

SOURCE Beach House Group