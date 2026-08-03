BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP TO REPORT Q2 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS, HOST CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST ON AUGUST 10

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBGI) ("Beasley" or the "Company"), a multi-platform media company, announced today that it will report its Q2 2026 financial results before the market opens on Monday, August 10, 2026. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET that morning to review the results.

To access the conference call, interested parties may dial (800) 715-9871 or +1 (646) 307-1963, conference ID 1613596 (domestic and international callers). Participants can also listen to a live webcast of the call at the Company's website at www.bbgi.com. Please allow 15 minutes to register and download and install any necessary software. Following its completion, a replay of the webcast can be accessed for five days on the Company's website, www.bbgi.com.

Questions from analysts, institutional investors and debt holders may be e-mailed to [email protected] at any time up until 9:00 a.m. ET on August 10, 2026. Management will answer as many questions as possible during the conference call and webcast (provided the questions are not addressed in their prepared remarks).

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (www.bbgi.com) was founded in 1961 by George G. Beasley and owns a total of 49 AM and FM stations in 9 large- and mid-size markets in the United States. Beasley radio stations reach roughly 18 million unique consumers weekly over-the-air, online and on smartphones and tablets, and millions regularly engage with the Company's brands and personalities through digital platforms such as Facebook, X, text, apps and email. For more information, please visit www.bbgi.com.

SOURCE Beasley Media Group, Inc.