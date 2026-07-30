Beauty Creations Lands at CVS Pharmacy, Marking Its Biggest Retail Milestone Yet

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty Creations Cosmetics is officially expanding into CVS Pharmacy, marking one of the most significant retail milestones in the brand's history. What began as a founder-led beauty brand built on accessibility, creativity, and community is now reaching millions of new consumers, arriving right as Beauty Creations marks its 10th anniversary.

The rollout brings 127 Beauty Creations products to select CVS Pharmacy stores , including the award-winning Kiss Me Lip Collection, best-selling lip essentials, viral favorites Pretty Pressed Setting Powder and Plump & Pout, Riding Solo Shadows, DUET Mini Snap Eyeshadow Palettes and Brow Collection, the Flawless Stay Collection, and fan-favorite Liquid Blushes, spanning the categories that have built the brand's reputation for trend-driven, color-forward, accessible beauty.

For a brand that has spent the past decade growing store by store and follower by follower, this launch is more than expanded shelf space. It is proof that grassroots momentum can become a national retail success.

"When I started selling makeup at flea markets, I never imagined seeing Beauty Creations on the shelves of CVS Pharmacy," said Esmeralda Hernandez, Founder and CEO of Beauty Creations. "This moment belongs to every person on our team who helped build this brand from the ground up, and to the community that showed up for us long before anyone else was paying attention."

It has been a milestone year for Beauty Creations, with several industry award wins and recognitions underscoring its continued momentum. The brand's retail footprint already spans H-E-B, and international markets in more than 47 countries, with continued investment in new product categories and partnerships planned as it enters its second decade.

Beauty Creations is now available at CVS.com, with products continuing to arrive at select CVS Pharmacy stores as the retail rollout progresses. The brand is also available at beautycreationscosmetics.com, Beauty Creations retail stores in Los Angeles, and select retailers worldwide. Follow @beautycreations.cosmetics on Instagram and @beautycreationscosmetics on TikTok.

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About Beauty Creations Cosmetics

Founded in 2016, Beauty Creations Cosmetics is an accessible, trend-driven beauty and skincare brand known for its bold color, pigments, and glitters, all packaged in playful, distinctive designs. Today, the brand is distributed in more than 47 countries and available through leading retailers including CVS, H-E-B, Urban Outfitters, Tillys, Aerie, Hot Topic, Ulta Mexico, Walmart Mexico, Aruma, Bellisima, Watsons Asia, and Beauty Creations retail stores. Known for innovative formulas, vibrant color, and inclusive beauty, Beauty Creations continues to empower consumers with high-quality products at accessible prices. For more information, visit beautycreationscosmetics.com.

SOURCE Beauty Creations Cosmetics