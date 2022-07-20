Beauty Drinks Market Size to Grow by USD 272.82 million, Asterism Healthcare Group and Bode Pro Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Download our sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Beauty Drinks Market size is expected to grow by USD 272.82 million from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.39%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The beauty drinks market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Asterism Healthcare Group - The company offers beauty drinks such as collagen drinks for hair, skin, and nail care.

Bode Pro Inc. - The company offers beauty drinks such as Bod e Pro Happy, Bod e Strong, and others.

Bottled Science Ltd. - The company offers beauty drinks such as skinade, which delivers essential micronutrients in liquid form and aims to re-build the collagen matrix in the skin.

Regional Market Outlook

The beauty drinks market share growth in Europe will be significant during the forecast period. UK, France, and Germany are the key countries for the market in the region. Market growth in Europe will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The expanding population of aging individuals will facilitate the beauty drinks market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends in the Market-

Beauty Drinks Market Driver:

Growing prevalence of premature aging:

Constant exposure to pollutants and unhealthy lifestyle choices lead to premature aging. Other reasons include poor food choices, sleep deprivation, and chronic stress, which lead to fine lines and wrinkles, loss of radiance, and induce premature. These factors are driving the growth of premature aging.

Beauty Drinks Market Trend:

Demand for functional beverages:

Consumers prefer to consume beverages with functional benefits. It is known that beauty drinks have vitamins such as vitamin A, amino acids, and botanical additives that have antioxidant activities, improve skin elasticity, and hydrate the skin. For instance, coconut water is becoming an active ingredient in beauty drinks. It has carbohydrates and electrolytes.

Beauty Drinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.39% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 272.82 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.19 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, MEA, Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, France, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Asterism Healthcare Group, Bode Pro Inc., Bottled Science Ltd., Feed Your Skin JV SL, Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Kino Biotech Co. Ltd., Lacka Foods Ltd., Sappe Public Co. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., and Vital Proteins LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

